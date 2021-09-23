Webb’s sentenced postponed for eleventh time

Jeff Webb in his heyday at CONCACAF

(CNS): Jeff Webb, Cayman’s disgraced football hero and former CONCACAF president and FIFA vice president, has had his sentencing hearing for his role in the FIFA corruption scandal postponed yet again. The case has been pushed back to December, six years after the George Town man admitted his part in the FBI investigation that shook the international world of football with a raid in Zurich in May 2015. Webb spent a brief period in jail in Switzerland and then the US before he was bailed and placed under house arrest at his home in Atlanta, Georgia, after posting $10 million bail in cash and assets.

According to Inside World Football, Webb’s case was put off for the eleventh time on Wednesday and is now scheduled for 7 December. While awaiting his sentence Webb has already agreed to pay multiple fines totalling $6.7 million.

Webb, who was also at one time the president of the Cayman Islands Football Association, was part of the initial 47-count indictment against FIFA officials, charged with racketeering and bribery. He was accused of a $110 million bribe in connection with the Copa América football tournament’s 100th anniversary celebration, which was to be played in the US.

However, Webb has co-operated with the US Department of Justice and the constant postponement of his sentencing has fuelled speculation that he has been the source of significant information about the role of others in global football corruption, including his old colleague Jack Warner, who is still battling extradition from Trinidad and Tobago.

Meanwhile, Webb is still wanted here charged in connection with the HSA CarePay scandal and for questioning by the Anti-Corruption Commission in connection to other football related probes that continue here.