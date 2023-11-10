Three young runaways all still missing

Jahsmine Ebanks

(CNS): Police are asking the public to help them find Kiara Watson who is just 11 years old and who has been missing from a children’s home where she is currently staying, for ten days. She went missing with Jahsmine Ebanks who is 16 and also still missing. Since then Joshua Whittaker who is 15 years old was reported missing Sunday.

Police are urging all three children to contact the police or return to the homes where they are staying immediately.

Joshua Whittaker

Joshua was last seen when he left his home in George Town around midday on Friday 3 November. He is described as being about 6’ 5” tall, of slim build and has light brown complexion.

Jahsmine and Kiara went missing while they were out along Seafarers Way, in George Town. Jahsmine has a dark complexion, is about 5″1 with a medium build. At the time that she was last seen, she was wearing a black hoodie, tiger print blouse underneath, blue jeans and black slippers.

Kiara also has a dark complexion and is around 5″3 with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a red spaghetti strap blouse underneath and grey shorts.

The RCIPS said anyone who harbours or conceals a young person, is guilty of an offense and is liable, on conviction, to being fined $2000 and to imprisonment for three months.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these three children are asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or the M.A.S.H Unit at 649-6000.