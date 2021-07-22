Poaching of nesting turtles continues

Nesting turtle (Photo by DoE)

(CNS): A nesting green turtle was lost to poachers at Sand Hole in West Bay recently, after the CCTV camera there was turned off for just over a month because of a lack of funds. As a result, the National Conservation Council has voted to move money set aside for turtle-friendly lighting to pay to get the camera switched back on. The area is a notorious poaching spot and the camera had been an effective deterrent, as well as helping enforcement officers track down those poachers undeterred by the electronic eye.

The cost of keeping the camera on and monitored every night during nesting season had been covered by a combination of private funding and money from the Department of Environment. But the private sector money dried up as charity considerations switched to people impacted by the pandemic last year, and the cash to pay the security company monitoring the camera ran out.

In just a brief window without the camera, the nesting green turtle was taken by poachers. As a result the NCC has passed the necessary resolution to allow the DoE to take $7,000 to cover the shortfall, though it is still hoping to subsidize the cost through private cash as fundraising resumes.

After a record-breaking year for green turtle nesting in 2020, which may have been because there were few humans on the beaches for a significant part of the season, 2021 had a slower start for green turtles on Seven Mile Beach. However, loggerheads are having a good year and volunteers report a good number on beaches on the south coast. Earlier this month a turtle was rescued on Cayman Brac after it found its way into a swimming pool.

The hazards that this incredible marine creature encounters in its effort to reproduce seem endless, from being harassed in the water by swimmers and jet skis as they mate to the disorientation of the babies as they hatch caused by poor beach lighting. The DoE is urging people to help rather than hinder their efforts to replace their decimated populations by keeping their distance from mating turtles, removing beach furniture at night from nesting areas and ensuring that the only lights in and around beaches are turtle-friendly.

Poaching is not just confined to turtles and efforts continue to track down the worst offenders that regularly taking marine life from marine parks or out of season.

Last Friday conservation officers caught poachers in the Frank Sound Marine Reserve, which has been a protected area for thirty years. They recovered 195 conch and four lobsters, which were donated to the Pines Home, and the two suspects have been warned for prosecution as this is the closed season.