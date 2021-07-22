NCC confirms need for EIA on Dart PAD

Aerial view of new Dart PAD development in West Bay, from DoE screening document

(CNS): The application by the islands’ largest landowner and property developer for a 157-acre planned area development (PAD) in West Bay, which is expected to go before the Central Planning Authority in the near future, will require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) before approval. The National Conservation Council has ratified the Department of Environment’s recommendation for the EIA because of a catalogue of issues, including the scale and density, arising from this proposed project by the Dart-owned company, Crymble Landholdings.

This will provide the opportunity for public consultation on the proposal for another ‘new town’, which has raised significant concerns in the local community due to the environmental threats and the removal of coastal access, with little, if any, evident benefits for the wider district.

The DoE has found that the proposed development would see the loss of over 40 acres of mangrove, and would threaten various plants and bird species, as well as turtle nesting beaches. The development poses a risk to water quality from the canals and marina, and direct threats to the marine environment because it would remove beachrock from Seven Mile Beach. The department also pointed to the significant loss of beach access by the various developments proposed under the PAD.

Speaking at the first NCC meeting this year, having been hamstrung during the previous administration by delays in the appointment of members, DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie pointed out that Dart had already been informed that any application to remove beachrock from Seven Mile Beach would require an EIA, which the developer had agreed to in 2017.

“The EIA should cover both the land and coastal elements of the proposed project, as the two are presented by the applicant as being inextricably linked,” she said.

Detailing the numerous concerns in its screening opinion, the DoE experts outlined the excessive density of this proposed new community, which would be rolled out over the next 12 to13 years. It includes almost 400 condos, 58 house lots, 4,480 rooms in multiple hotels, around 100,000 square feet of new retail spaces, and a 220 slip marina and fuel station.

The first of several hotels proposed for the project is already underway even before the PAD has been approved. The Hotel Indigo received planning permission earlier this year after the DoE conducted its screening exercise and concluded there was no need for an EIA as it was already able to assess the likely impact without one.

The department made a number of recommendations, including an assessment to establish if the rooms were needed and fit into the government’s proposed future development plans. But the CPA failed to make that a condition of approval and the only recommendation from the DoE that was added to the conditions was the requirement for turtle-friendly lighting.

Given that this latest hotel will have a significant impact in the public beach area of Seven Mile Beach, the DoE also used it to illustrate the density and scale of the proposed wider PAD. “The Hotel Indigo contained 282 guestrooms and therefore, the proposed PAD will include the equivalent of 16 ten-storey hotels as well as large scale residential development and retail development.”

Across the PAD the Dart Group is planning various transects, so where it plans to build residential apartments it is seeking approval for lot coverage of 70%, compared to the maximum of 40% currently allowed in a high density residential zone. In the hotel district the developer wants to use up as much land as possible, at 90% compared to the current maximum of 40% allowed on land zoned Hotel/Tourism.

“The Proposed Development… is a very dense development with no public amenity, civic space or retained natural spaces proposed,” the DoE said.

If the plan is approved, over 40 acres of mangrove within the site is at risk, as the remaining wetlands in this area falls within the development transects. This loss wold be in addition to the 27 acres of mangroves that Dart had already removed for the Karroo site that it has never replaced. Alongside the mangroves under threat are several native bird species, including the West Indian whistling-duck, the Greater Antillean grackle, the white-crowned pigeon, the snowy egret, and the Cayman Islands national bird, the Cayman Parrot.

The list of concerns with the PAD is long, not least the fact that there are no public beach accesses proposed in the PAD and more than a dozen existing ones are at risk.

“The PAD is silent on the provision of public beach access,” the DoE said in the screening report, pointing out that the planning law requires at the very least eleven beach access points for a project covering as much ocean front as this. “With no public beach accesses proposed and given the loss of public beach access via the existing buildings within the PAD, it is likely that the proposed development will exclude existing users of the beach. The right to beach access is key to Caymanian culture and heritage,” the department added.

Ebanks-Petrie said that the EIA would be needed for a range of reasons and told the council members that in addition to the need to establish the environmental effects of the PAD and any potential mitigation for those adverse effects, the developer should establish the need for such land use and activities at this location.

Major significant adverse effects on the environment due to the loss of protected species are detailed in the DoE screening document, as well as the issues relating to climate change. But Ebanks-Petrie told the council that the loss of public access to Seven Mile Beach, adverse impacts on water quality from the canal and marina development, the socioeconomic impact from 4,480 hotel rooms in multiple hotels, as well as hundreds of new condos, houses and shops all had to be considered as well.

The NCC voted unanimously to recommend the EIA before the CPA grants approval.