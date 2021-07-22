NCC confirms need for EIA on Dart PAD
(CNS): The application by the islands’ largest landowner and property developer for a 157-acre planned area development (PAD) in West Bay, which is expected to go before the Central Planning Authority in the near future, will require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) before approval. The National Conservation Council has ratified the Department of Environment’s recommendation for the EIA because of a catalogue of issues, including the scale and density, arising from this proposed project by the Dart-owned company, Crymble Landholdings.
This will provide the opportunity for public consultation on the proposal for another ‘new town’, which has raised significant concerns in the local community due to the environmental threats and the removal of coastal access, with little, if any, evident benefits for the wider district.
The DoE has found that the proposed development would see the loss of over 40 acres of mangrove, and would threaten various plants and bird species, as well as turtle nesting beaches. The development poses a risk to water quality from the canals and marina, and direct threats to the marine environment because it would remove beachrock from Seven Mile Beach. The department also pointed to the significant loss of beach access by the various developments proposed under the PAD.
Speaking at the first NCC meeting this year, having been hamstrung during the previous administration by delays in the appointment of members, DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie pointed out that Dart had already been informed that any application to remove beachrock from Seven Mile Beach would require an EIA, which the developer had agreed to in 2017.
“The EIA should cover both the land and coastal elements of the proposed project, as the two are presented by the applicant as being inextricably linked,” she said.
Detailing the numerous concerns in its screening opinion, the DoE experts outlined the excessive density of this proposed new community, which would be rolled out over the next 12 to13 years. It includes almost 400 condos, 58 house lots, 4,480 rooms in multiple hotels, around 100,000 square feet of new retail spaces, and a 220 slip marina and fuel station.
The first of several hotels proposed for the project is already underway even before the PAD has been approved. The Hotel Indigo received planning permission earlier this year after the DoE conducted its screening exercise and concluded there was no need for an EIA as it was already able to assess the likely impact without one.
The department made a number of recommendations, including an assessment to establish if the rooms were needed and fit into the government’s proposed future development plans. But the CPA failed to make that a condition of approval and the only recommendation from the DoE that was added to the conditions was the requirement for turtle-friendly lighting.
Given that this latest hotel will have a significant impact in the public beach area of Seven Mile Beach, the DoE also used it to illustrate the density and scale of the proposed wider PAD. “The Hotel Indigo contained 282 guestrooms and therefore, the proposed PAD will include the equivalent of 16 ten-storey hotels as well as large scale residential development and retail development.”
Across the PAD the Dart Group is planning various transects, so where it plans to build residential apartments it is seeking approval for lot coverage of 70%, compared to the maximum of 40% currently allowed in a high density residential zone. In the hotel district the developer wants to use up as much land as possible, at 90% compared to the current maximum of 40% allowed on land zoned Hotel/Tourism.
“The Proposed Development… is a very dense development with no public amenity, civic space or retained natural spaces proposed,” the DoE said.
If the plan is approved, over 40 acres of mangrove within the site is at risk, as the remaining wetlands in this area falls within the development transects. This loss wold be in addition to the 27 acres of mangroves that Dart had already removed for the Karroo site that it has never replaced. Alongside the mangroves under threat are several native bird species, including the West Indian whistling-duck, the Greater Antillean grackle, the white-crowned pigeon, the snowy egret, and the Cayman Islands national bird, the Cayman Parrot.
The list of concerns with the PAD is long, not least the fact that there are no public beach accesses proposed in the PAD and more than a dozen existing ones are at risk.
“The PAD is silent on the provision of public beach access,” the DoE said in the screening report, pointing out that the planning law requires at the very least eleven beach access points for a project covering as much ocean front as this. “With no public beach accesses proposed and given the loss of public beach access via the existing buildings within the PAD, it is likely that the proposed development will exclude existing users of the beach. The right to beach access is key to Caymanian culture and heritage,” the department added.
Ebanks-Petrie said that the EIA would be needed for a range of reasons and told the council members that in addition to the need to establish the environmental effects of the PAD and any potential mitigation for those adverse effects, the developer should establish the need for such land use and activities at this location.
Major significant adverse effects on the environment due to the loss of protected species are detailed in the DoE screening document, as well as the issues relating to climate change. But Ebanks-Petrie told the council that the loss of public access to Seven Mile Beach, adverse impacts on water quality from the canal and marina development, the socioeconomic impact from 4,480 hotel rooms in multiple hotels, as well as hundreds of new condos, houses and shops all had to be considered as well.
The NCC voted unanimously to recommend the EIA before the CPA grants approval.
Category: development, Local News
I’m sure all of you spouting your anti Dart rhetoric have never driven on his roads used his facilities ( Caymana bay) benefited from his investment or employment whatsoever ?
If you are true to your cause you’ll stay well away ?
But guess what ? You won’t because your all hypocrites
Andrew Morris Gerrard (Bless his soul ) must be turning in his grave .
Where is the public campsite and the dog park Dart had on the original public beach drawings? It was between the Kimpton and the new 10 story hotel they are building.
environmental impact assessment = fu3king huge impact. There you go, saved some tens of thousands of dollars and a few months.
End result – it will still be built.
Now we all know how this will end. DART get what DART wants. It amazes me how silent all the eco warriors are when it comes to development in this side of the island. I wonder if it has anything to do with the fact that most of them live there?!! Hmmm.
There are several developments (just north of Strand and Island Heritage roundabout) that have flattened over 40 acres of mangroves!!! Yet, not a peep from the environmentalist!!!
All a bunch of hypocrites.
This development is not needed. What happen to the tourism law about restricting building new hotels until the current ones are all at 80% capacity. This needs to stop, we are not south beach.
16 x 10 storey hotels
That is right, Dart will get what they want when they want. This development is urgently needed for all that this great organization does for Cayman.
OK loyal Dart employee, please go beat your own drum somewhere else Dart owns property like Jamaica, British Columbia, Mexico, Bahamas, Argentina, Portugal, New Zealand. See you have plenty of choices, now go support some environmental havoc and terraforming somewhere else and leave our island alone to nature for a change.
Darts Architects will design it, his construction company will build it, his real estate company will market it, his landscape company , his in house lawyers , in house accountants , his political connections will all see it through to the end.
Don’t forget also that the public beach as well as other beaches will become his development’s private reserve.
What’s in it for Cayman..? You tell me.
Dart is like a runaway train. Can someone put the brakes on?
Let’s see how our new PACT govt will fair out on this one.
Well, they have amply illustrated what motivates them.
You people are so ignorant. Now they will just piecemeal develop it like the rest of the SMB area.
1:36 you are absolutely correct!!
How the hell can you do an EIA unless you have specifics of the development which they don’t have at this point? All the application does is suggest general uses, for which subsequent separate applications would be required at which point you would have enough detail to do an EIA.
Dart doesn’t have the specifics of what they have planned? Lol. I bet Dart has “The Dart Islands Year 2100 Strategy”
You mean like they would do on a normal island, as opposed to an island where everything is owned by one man ?