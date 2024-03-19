Choice of national dish leaves bad taste for some

Turtles at the Cayman Turtle Centre

(CNS): Since CNS published an article last week about the additions to the list of national symbols, readers have been debating the Cayman Islands Government’s decision to make Turtle Stew the official national dish, and most of the 200+ comments on the story were about this choice. Many were surprised that an endangered species was selected, and it apparently left a bad taste in the mouths of those concerned about the message it sends regarding the endangered status of this iconic marine animal.

CNS has contacted the Cayman Turtle Centre (aka the turtle farm), the only place where turtle meat can be bought legally, as we understand there are difficulties with the meat supply due to problems with hatching eggs.

The turtle farm is heavily subsidised by the government, with an additional cash injection of more than $13.5 million over the next two years. However, we have not received a response to our request for comment on the meat shortage, which could tempt poachers into taking wild turtles illegally ahead of the start of the nesting season.

While there has been a decline in demand for turtle meat over the last few years, the decision to highlight the consumption of turtle and the part it has played in Cayman’s heritage could spur an increase in demand for it at restaurants where it’s still on the menu.

Although the Department of Environment rarely comments on the issue of turtle consumption, as its job is to protect wild animals, CNS received a comment about the choice of Turtle Stew as the national dish.

“Sea turtles have long been of cultural importance in the Cayman Islands, not just as a dish, but also because Cayman’s waters were once home to one of the most abundant green turtle nesting populations in the Caribbean,” a DoE spokesperson said. “Sadly, these populations came close to extinction due to over-fishing for both meat and shells. Today, wild populations are beginning to show signs of recovery but remain very vulnerable to illegal take. However, public education, robust legislation and access to legal meat have reduced instances of this.”

The DoE is asking the public to be aware of the source of their turtle meat as it is an offence under the National Conservation Act to possess any turtle meat or products taken from Cayman waters, even if done so unknowingly. “The Cayman Turtle Centre is the only location where turtle meat can be legally purchased for personal or restaurant use,” the DoE stated.

Over the years, the turtle farm has released numerous turtle hatchlings into the wild, which has undoubtedly added to the nesting pair numbers. However, the wild population remains endangered, and despite the record number of nests that volunteers monitored last season, the number of mating pairs remains very low.

The releases from the farm have slowed down significantly over the last decade as the farm has dealt with a catalogue of husbandry issues relating to the conditions in which the turtles are kept, such as outbreaks of E.coli and other diseases as well as inbreeding and deformities, which poses a problem for releasing hatchlings into the wild.

Although turtle farming continues to present many challenges, the supply of farmed meat has cut down on poaching. Nevertheless, poaching remains a major threat to turtle species’ survival in the wild, and if the farm is not able to meet an increase in demand, encouraging consumption by popularising the dish once again could have a long-term detrimental impact on the wild population.