Audit found CBC website at risk of cyber attack

(CNS): A heavily redacted report by the government’s Internal Audit Service about the vulnerabilities of the Customs and Border Control website said that it needed to be protected from the “growing rise of cyber attack”. While the details of the website’s weaknesses are all blacked out, the remaining text in the report, which was published just under a year ago, reveals that addressing the issues was a high priority. CNS received the document following an FOI request for several reports undertaken by the IAS.

The audit also found that while the public website content was “current, appropriate and functional… there were some significant exceptions”, all of which were redacted. The CBC, which had requested the audit, had responded by accepting the recommendations.

A CBC spokesperson told CNS that they could not release the report in full as it would expose the website to the very risks the audit had warned about. But they said that the CBC released a redacted version to show the effort the agency was making to try to keep Cayman safe.