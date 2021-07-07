Boggy Sand cabana owner makes new application

Cabana at Boggy Sand Beach

(CNS): The owner of a controversial concrete cabana that is structurally unsound because it was allowed to be built far too close to the water has made a new application for another cabana on the same spot. The latest owner of this piece of beach, whose recent application to build a house at the location was refused, has filed a new application for another gazebo-type structure, with a kitchen downstairs and a rooftop terrace above, according to a notice on the planning website.

In April the National Conservation Council made the very rare move of directing the Central Planning Authority to reject an application to tear down the current cabana and wall to pave the way for a house because the technical experts at the Department of Environment had warned that there were no mitigating measures that could be deployed to protect any structure on the site.

The application was rejected after the owners appeared but could not explain or justify their proposal and the need to waive all of the set-back regulations that would have been required. The CPA said the applicant failed to demonstrate that there were adequate reasons to allow a lesser setback from the high-water mark or sufficient reasons or exceptional circumstances to warrant allowing the lesser setbacks for the front and sides of the building.

However, it was the CPA that had granted permission for a seawall and one-storey concrete cabana twelve years ago, in the days before the public had access to planning meetings. The DoE has said that this structure has caused considerable beach erosion in the area, which is a critical turtle nesting habitat.

The DoE has now advised that remedial work is required to reduce the negative impact of the current structure but any new structure would continue to cause problems if, as this application does, it more or less covers the same footprint. The application has not yet been scheduled to go before the CPA.

The entire membership of the CPA was changed last week and all eyes will be on the new chairman, Ian Pairaudeau, the former managing director of McAlpine and currently a construction consultant, when he chairs a meeting of the first line-up tomorrow.