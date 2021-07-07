Scientists predict record year for sargassum

Sargassum at Spotts Dock (Photo credit: J. Walton)

(CNS): Large quantities of sargassum washed up on the shores of the Cayman Islands this weekend, just days after scientists from the USF College of Marine Science published their work tracking this year’s blooms using NASA satellite imagery. The researchers said they are detecting record-high amounts in the Caribbean, central west Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico this season, even outstripping the largest sargassum bloom ever recorded in history in 2018.

“This year is shaping up to be a banner year for sargassum,” said oceanographer Chuanmin Hu, who leads the team, in an article published on the University of South Florida’s website.

Here in Cayman, pictures taken this weekend of Spotts Dock by a CNS reader show the now familiar blooms washing onto the south shoreline. Cayman is not alone. According to Hu, significant beaching events have already occurred throughout most of the Caribbean, with reports of it reaching the shoreline along the east coast of Florida.

“We can’t predict exactly where the beaching events will occur, but we know there are more of these events to come. It’s heartbreaking to see this large bloom at a time when some of the pandemic-related travel restrictions have finally lifted regions that rely so heavily on valuable tourism dollars,” he said.

Cayman has been experiencing an influx of the seaweed since May but it seems things are set to get worse before the summer is over.

One of the challenges clearing the unwanted seaweed is avoiding beach erosion, and while it can be unsightly and smelly, the only safe way to remove it is by hand. In 2019 the Cayman Islands Government invested significant public cash into trying to keep beaches clean and created a task force to work on a long-term strategy to prevent the build-up.

But with the borders still closed, it is unlikely to be a priority for government spending this season. On the upside, sargassum is said to make great free fertilizer.