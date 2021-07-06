Murder suspect arrested in GT shooting

Martin Drive shooting crime scene

(CNS): The RCIPS has taken almost a week to update the country on the latest murder on the streets of the capital, but they have now confirmed that the man gunned down and killed on Martin Drive last Thursday night was Mark Andre Ebanks (36) and that an unidentified 31-year-old man from George Town has been arrested on suspicion of his murder. Police have urged the media not to identify the suspect or give any details relating to him, as they claim it could hinder the investigation.

No further details have been revealed about the case, in which three other men were also believed to have been shot during the same incident. One of those victims remains in hospital in stable condition.

The RCIPS has not yet said if they suspect more than one gunman or what the motivation for the shooting may have been, but it is one of a number of violent incidents involving guns over the last month, which began with a shooting at the Jungle Bar on West Bay Road.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident and asked anyone who may have been in the area of Martin Drive and Ms Frances Street in central George Town at around 11:00pm on Thursday, 1 July, to contact the RCIPS Major Incident Room at 649-2930.