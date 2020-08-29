Man killed in The Strand car park fight

Car park where the stabbing occurred

(CNS): A 28-year-old man has died after being stabbed during a fight in the car park of The Strand Shopping Centre, off the West Bay Road, early Saturday morning. He was taken by private car to the George Town hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 27-year-old man from George Town has since been arrested at his home on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody as detectives investigate the altercation, which happened around 3:30am and appears to have involved several other people.

Police said they are also investigating two other incidents that took place at the location around the same time of the fatal stabbing. A third man was assaulted and received a wound to his head. He was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth man is also in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He had reportedly sped away from parking lot on Canal Point Drive around the time of the stabbing in a white Honda Civic, which then crashed into a wall on the West Bay Road.

The driver of the vehicle, who is believed to have been the only occupant, was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Cayman Islands Fire Service. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

A major incident room has now been established and the matter is currently being investigated. Detectives are appealing for witnesses who were at the location at the time of this altercation. Police have collected CCTV footage from the area, including from Lillie’s Nightclub, which was closing up at the time.

The owners there have stressed that the incident happened in the car park on not on the premises. However, as a result of the increased antisocial activity in the car park, they said they are introducing a stricter admissions policy.

Young men under 23 who are inappropriately dressed and acting in any way that gives cause for concern will not be allowed entry. The owner, who is working with the police, told CNS that the activity outside the club, which they are unable to control, is becoming increasingly problematic for the popular nightspot and is upsetting customers.