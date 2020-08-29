COVID-19 test results remain negative

(CNS): Cayman ended another week on Friday in which it recorded no positive tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus, with a further 141 negative results from tests carried out over the last day. This week Cayman has carried out 987 tests, all of which were negative, bringing the running total to 35,195 with just 205 positive results since March. But there are now almost 300 people in quarantine who could change that.

While Cayman is able to pat itself on the back for getting the virus under control, many of those arriving in Cayman over the last two weeks have come from or passed directly through three parts of the world where the virus is still nowhere near under control.

While Jamaica had been doing well managing the pandemic, it has seen a surge in transmissions recently, not least because of the Independence Day celebrations but also the reopening of the country’s borders. Jamaica has recorded a total of 1,870 cases and over 1,000 of them remain active. Just a few days ago eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt said he was in self-quarantine there after testing positive for the virus following a party celebrating his birthday.

The UK has seen over 331, 600 infections since the pandemic arrived there. Although cases there have been declining, the UK does not keep a running tally of active cases and has recently seen a resurgence in infections in some areas. On Thursday the UK recorded its highest number of new daily infections since June at more than 1,500 cases.

Then there is the United States, where most of those in isolation travelled through, in particular Miami Airport in Florida, the state with the most active cases in all of America. The US has now recorded more than six million cases. Florida accounts for over 615,000 of them and currently has more than 533,000 active cases, with over 153,000 of those in Miami-Dade county.