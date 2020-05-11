761 negative COVID-19 tests ‘very positive’

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Monday’s press briefing

(CNS): The number of negative COVID-19 test results revealed on Monday was “very positive”, Premier Alden McLaughlin said at today’s press briefing, stressing the importance of testing to beating the virus. A total of 764 tests have been run since Friday, of which 761 were negative and three positive, the HSA’s Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez reported. This included two screen samples from Kirk Market and one taken from a contact of a previous positive person.

All three people are asymptomatic, Dr Williams-Rodriguez confirmed.

Cayman has tested 4,188 samples to date, 84 of which were positive. At present there is no one in hospital suffering with COVID-19 and 47 people have formally recovered. There are 36 active cases and most are now asymptomatic, the doctor said.

The flu clinic and hotline are dealing with relatively low numbers; 15 people have visited the clinic since Friday and less than 50 people have called the hotline number over the weekend. This continues to be an indication that the virus is not widespread in the community.

Sponsored video



Dr Williams-Rodriguez said 94 people remain in government quarantine facilities and they will all be tested after 14 days. Another 98 people are in self-isolation in the community many of which are awaiting test results.

Dr Williams-Rodriguez also revealed that testing at the prison of staff and inmates is almost complete. So far, no one has tested positive on either side of the bars.

Aware of community concerns about the situation at the supermarket, the head of public health reassured people that if they have been following the well-publicised social distancing and hygiene protocols, there is no need to be worried. He said that, in accordance with World Health Organization protocols, it is only those who are close to someone infected (around one metre) for at least 15 minutes who are at risk and need to be tested.

Dr Williams-Rodriguez pointed out that so far, the number of front-line workers who have been screed and tested positive remains very low, which was another good sign.

When cases are positive, however, the Public Health Department is moving quickly to contact trace and is taking samples from at least 15 people for every positive case, and often many more. He said in one of the latest cases, 27 people were traced, contacted and tested after they were believed to be in proximity to someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus during the screening process.

Talking about the all important testing numbers, Dr Williams-Rodriguez said the daily testing target was currently around 400-450 per day, and with the help of the CTMH Doctors Hospital and Health City Cayman Islands, that target was now almost being met.

However, the premier pointed out that the testing must be increased. He said this weekend’s negative results were encouraging, but he urged people to bear in mind that the virus is still out there. Testing front-line staff was critical to the re-opening plan, he said, as he raised concerns about those who are asymptomatic are spreading the virus.

“We are doing everything we can to ramp up the ability of the systems to be able to deliver more results. We are aiming for significantly more than the 450 Dr Williams-Rodriguez spoke about but there are some capacity and equipment issues we need to address to significantly increase that number,” McLaughlin said, as he repeated that testing is the key to unlocking the economy and resuming community activity.

The premier said that while there appeared to be a low number of positives, not enough people have been tested yet to open the doors without further consideration, as he warned about the potential surge in the virus.

“All the signs in Cayman are good,” he said, adding that we will get to the position very soon where the community can have real confidence that people around them are not carrying the virus. But he warned that he would not yield to the pressure to open everything now.

Meanwhile, Governor Martyn Roper has been tested and is negative. The premier said he had no objection to being tested at some point but it was important to get to the front-line workers first, and he expected the Cabinet, many of whom have been in isolation anyway, would get tested in due course.

Government is also beginning to test civil servants, starting with those on the National Emergency Operations Committee, the Department of Pubic Safety and Government Information Services, who are still going into their offices regularly.