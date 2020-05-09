Kirk staff test positive for COVID-19

(CNS): Three staff members at one of Grand Cayman’s major supermarkets, Kirk Market, have tested positive for the coronavirus, the management stated in a release issued late Friday night. As a result the store will be closed on Saturday, 9 May, in order to deep-clean it. These results are in addition to the single new positive announced by Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez on Friday.

The release from the supermarket said that all three staff members are asymptomatic.

“Meticulous contact tracing has been carried out to track down every colleague who has been in sustained or adjacent contact with the affected team members,” Kirk stated, adding that all close contacts of those infected “have been tested and excluded from work while we await their results from the HSA”.

The new positives were part of the Health Services Authority’s screening process of all healthcare and other front-line workers across the Cayman Islands and may dampen hopes that the virus has been largely contained here.

Dr Williams-Rodriguez said at Friday’s press briefing that there were 40 active COVID-19 cases on Grand Cayman, with none on the Sister Islands. The three new cases from the Kirk workforce are in addition to that figure, though the full results of the most recent batch of tests has not yet been revealed.

Kirk stated that the closing of the store this weekend was part of its COVID Emergency Response Plan and that they will “conduct additional stringent sanitation and deep-cleaning procedures for the entire store”.

The COVID-positive staff members had their employer’s “full support”, Kirk said. “The safety of our team members and customers remains our highest priority, regardless of the challenging times we now face.”

The release said the store’s management was “monitoring the COVID-19 situation very closely, while actively collaborating with the Health Services Authority and following all recommended guidelines”, as they wished their staff members “all the best in their recovery”.