Cops send ‘trainer-gate’ file to DPP

Minister Dwayne Seymour

(CNS: The RCIPS has completed its investigation into allegations that the health minister’s wife recently broke the shelter-in-place order when she met with her personal trainer. A spokesperson for the RCIPS told CNS that officers had concluded the inquiry and a file will be sent to the Office of the Director for Public Prosecutions for a decision. “Trainer-gate”, as it had been dubbed, blew up when it appeared that a trainer had attended the minister’s family home.

Last month Tiffany Seymour, the wife of Minister Dwayne Seymour, posted video footage of herself working out with her trainer, which appeared to be at the Seymour family home. The video was picked up by Cayman Marl Road, and publisher Sandra Hill, based on what she said was her own verification of the video, posted the potential curfew breach on her website under ‘The Jackass of the Week’ section, which aims to name and shame curfew breachers.

Given that hundreds of people have been fined for breaching curfew rules, the question of one rule for some and another for the rest of us caused a stir in the community.

When CNS raised the question at the daily COVID-19 press briefing, we received the now well-documented and bizarre response from the minister, who simply did not address the potential beach. The following day Premier Alden McLaughlin waded in, stating that Seymour had reassured him there was no curfew breach, as he defended his health minister.

While it is unclear whether the breach took place at the minister’s home or outside, the general opinion was that such a move was a breach of the curfew. After numerous public calls to the police about the accusation, an inquiry was opened. Since then, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne has said that all tickets and issues relating to curfew breaches are going to be decided by the ODPP.