Two men charged in ‘gang’ violence case

(CNS): A 34-year-old man from West Bay who was arrested in connection with a machete attack last week in the district has now been charged with wounding with intent. During the incident, which was related to a resurgence of gang violence, a man’s hand was almost severed. A 20-year-old man has also been charged with common assault and has been bailed until June in relation to the incident.

The man charged with wounding was due to appear in Summary Court via video link on Monday.

The police said the incident was tied to a report of shots being fired in the same street the night before, but no arrests or charges have been made in relation to that matter.

The shooting was said to have taken place in Foremast Close, West Bay, at about 7:40pm on 6 May. No one was injured and no bullets were recovered. But the following day the machete attack took place in the same area between two men who were known to each other.