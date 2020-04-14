Premier opposes forced quarantine

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Tuesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Government will not be forcing people in the community who test positive for COVID-19 to go into mandatory quarantine because it runs the risk of making things worse as well as dehumanizing people. While the public is fixated on quarantining all positive patients, Premier Alden McLaughlin made it clear at Tuesday’s press briefing that taking such a radical approach discourages people from getting tested when they are sick, making community spread of the virus more, and not less, likely.

McLaughlin said people who test positive must go into full self-isolation under the Public Health Law, adding that the public health team is continuing surveillance of those people who are positive and is able to respond if there is a beach. It is only if people did not comply that they would be placed in a government-run facility.

There are exceptions for those returning to Cayman on past and future airlifts because that has been one of the conditions of being allowed back since the airports closed. But the circumstances of those individuals are very different from those that are already here.

The premier said government must be reasonable towards people who may be sick, adding that a person who has the disease is still human. And he warned that implementing drastic measures, such as a mandated government lockdown, could make things far worse.

McLaughlin asked people to think logically and imagine knowing that if they were to test positive for a disease, they would end up in government enforced lockdown for two weeks. He asked how willing they would be to volunteer to take that test unless they were very ill.

“We have got to be very careful when we insist on such drastic measures that we don’t actually make the situation worse, where we have people who are symptomatic, who are not feeling well but who are afraid to go and get a test because they believe they will essentially be locked down,” the premier warned. “The government is not adopting that approach on the basis of the advice we have.”

Pointing to the existing mandatory self-isolation, he confirmed that was how government would continue to approach those who are positive, as he warned of the problems more radical measures could cause.

Governor Martyn Roper supported the premier’s position and spoke about balancing the risk.

“I think we are getting the balance absolutely right and the numbers of cases where we have had concerns seem to be incredibly… low,” he said, adding that we should also think about those people who are suffering from COVID-19 because for some people it is serious. He said it was “not a nice thing to have” and people should not be stigmatized.

On Monday, one person living in an apartment complex in George Town was taken into government quarantine after she appeared to have breached the self-isolation requirement.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, who has previously made the argument that it is essential that we do not drive people who may be positive underground if we are to curb the spread of the virus, said that in general those in self-isolation are staying in isolation. He confirmed that there had been some misunderstandings over the rules with one other family where members had tested positive but they were now all in full compliance.

He explained that people have mixed up the requirements of self-isolation with the curfew rules, but once the message is understood people have complied.

Since Monday around 40 people have now been tested in the apartment block in Central George Town where the suspected breach occurred. Those tests results are expected in the next few days.

There were no test results on Tuesday. Despite the need for Cayman to begin ramping up testing, the laboratory team appears to be very small. The CMO said the technicians had been given a break today from the lab work, the testing and the prep work for the new test kits.

Dr Lee explained that Cayman’s position in relation to the stages of spread, as defined by the PAHO, was “the cluster phase”, and the goal was to prevent the country from moving into the fourth stage of sustained community transmission.