COVID-19 testing to step up

(CNS): By the end of this week health officials will be ramping up the testing for many more people across Cayman as part of government’s strategy to manage its way out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Social isolation and mass testing are the most important elements in curtailing community spread, reducing the loss of life and cutting the pressure on health service providers.

Premier Alden McLaughlin acted quickly to close Cayman down and has stuck with the relatively strict curfew conditions, helping to slow the spread of the virus. But testing in Cayman has been very limited, largely because of the global shortage of test kits, supporting supplies and the necessary machinery required to increase testing to significant levels. As a result, we still do not really know how widespread the virus currently is in our community or the kind of experience we are likely to go through as the number of positive cases grows.

Until now, the HSA has also stuck with the very restricted testing criteria recommended by the World Health Organization, which has meant that the only people who were tested were those who presented at the hospital with symptoms of the virus who had a travel history or a connection to someone with a travel history. The only others tested have been those with direct contacts of those two groups.

But now, with 100,000 test kits from South Korea and more of the other necessary parts to the process, by the end of this week many more people will be tested. This will allow people to be isolated and ensure those on the front line are not positive.

According to a statement read by Health Minister Dwayne Seymour at the COVID briefing on Monday, a group of health professionals have been working on changing the testing protocols.

“The testing groups have been talking through the challenges of increasing testing capacity. This is not as simple as it might first seem because there are a lot of steps involved in testing for COVID-19,” Seymour stated. “The swab needs to be taken, the sample needs to be processed, the RNA (which is the genetic material of any virus) needs to be extracted and finally the PCR machine needs to be operated to look for evidence of viral particles.”

With specialists and supplies needed for each step, the public health professionals have been working to maximise the output of the testing facilities by combining the strengths of all the three hospital laboratories in Cayman. Seymour said that once testing is increased, front-line groups, such as hospital workers, as well as inpatients in the hospitals and a wider category of people who present with any respiratory symptoms will be the first to be tested.

But Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has also said that other groups that will be a priority for testing will be those who may have been exposed to existing positive patients that have not yet been tested and essential workers.

Meanwhile, as the number of positive cases grows, the inevitability of more people getting sick also has to be managed, and again all of Cayman’s hospitals will be playing a part. Health City Cayman Islands can provide extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), which provides essential oxygen to the blood, giving the lungs a chance to heal when they are most challenged.

The HSA clinical management group said patients will “flow” through the system, and it already has overflow facilities being developed in the John Gray High School gym, Jasmine Hospice, the Aston Rutty Centre on Cayman Brac and others if needed. They have also been sharing the latest scientific knowledge about treatment protocols for the best management and care of patients.

So far, there are five positive COVID-19 patients in hospital and just one on a ventilator. Two are in Health City with no symptoms but unrelated health care issues.