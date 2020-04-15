CIG goal is elimination of virus

Premier Alden McLaughlin, Governor Martyn Roper and Health Minister Dwayne Seymour at Tuesday’s press briefing (Photo by GIS)

(CNS): Following panic in the business community that the Cayman Islands’ economic shutdown will not be lifted for many months if government is waiting to eliminate COVID-19, Premier Alden McLaughlin said he is convinced that this could happen sooner than people think if they follow the rules. He said he believes that the actions taken at an early stage to restrict movement here has put the country ahead of the curve and bought us time to learn from other places.

With 54 positive cases of COVID-19 since the first one over one month ago, Cayman still has only one death, the unfortunate cruise passenger who was brought here after he had suffered a heart attack on the ship and was later found to have the virus.

This indicates that Cayman’s “aggressive approach” is working to curb the virus spread, the premier stated.

McLaughlin explained that the measures, based on the advice of health professionals here and in the UK, have achieved social distancing and that is critical in curtailing community spread. Cayman has around 64,000 people, he said, and it can attain the objective of elimination.

“It is absolutely achievable to eliminate the disease here. We have the capacity to test every single person that is here,” he said.

With the borders closed and the only people allowed in subjected to a full quarantine for 14 days or more and tested before release, he said it was possible to achieve a completely virus-free state in these islands. But he warned it required the collective determination to do so across the community.

He said the advice is that if we can get to a point of fourteen clear days without a positive test, Cayman could start to phase out the restrictions.

The premier accepted the hardship, the massive economic problems, the inconveniences that the curfews and significant restrictions are having. No one was immune, he said, noting the endless requests he gets for re-opening businesses and services so they could have their lives back.

He listed his own home repair problems that needed addressing, acknowledging that other people were facing far worse, but said we all had to “make do and live life at a lesser standard than we are used to”. He said letting technicians to your home was inviting in the virus.

“We just need to bear in mind what the goal is,” the premier said. “We are doing these things… because we want to get to the other side,” he said, explaining that was opening the economy back up.

The premier spoke about watching what was happening elsewhere around the world to get a better idea of how a phased re-opening could happen here.

“Because we have bought ourselves so much time, we are able to watch what is happening around the world and what works, what doesn’t work,” he said.

McLaughlin said he was concerned about the dangerous views in the United States about opening up some areas too soon and he was waiting to see how that transpires. But he said that Cayman could stand back and look at what every country has done. When it comes to opening up Cayman, he said it would be a phased approach based on the areas that are the least risky first, he added.

But the premier explained the initial aim was to begin aggressive testing, starting with front-line workers, isolating those who are positive and then more broadly into community testing. Then, if Cayman goes fourteen days without a positive test, the step by step lifting of restrictions could begin.