CMO warns of forced ‘quarantine’ danger

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said the Public Health Department has not enforced hard-line quarantine arrangements for those who test positive for COVID-19 in the community to avoid the danger of scaring those who might be sick underground. Dr Lee said it was critical that people with symptoms are honest about their condition, and quarantines can scare people into lying about their health, posing a greater risk than managing their isolation at home.

Over the last week or so, some people have noted apparent inconsistencies in how people are being treated in regards to isolation, quarantine and the management of positive cases. But like many countries, Cayman continues to grapple with a shortage of testing kits and working out which protocols might work better than others to protect the community from this dangerous virus.

With almost no country or government getting everything right, Dr Lee gave a more fulsome explanation at Friday’s press briefing on why managing people within the community is currently considered less dangerous than enforcing government sanctioned quarantine, though this will, however, be a condition for those wanting to come back from London next week.

“What we have endeavoured to do is to make it as easy as possible for people to come forward and to report their symptoms… to give them the best treatment possible and also check… if they might have this disease which has the threat of ravaging the whole community,” he said.

“What we would hate to do is to push people underground for the fear that they would not want to go somewhere. So we are trying to keep it as open as we can to encourage people to come forward for testing,” Dr Lee added.

While there will be critics and supporters of every decision made, currently the authorities here believe that the ‘stay home’ message, social distancing and hygiene protocols remain the most important factors in curtailing the spread.

The results of another eight samples tested, all connected to other positive cases, were announced on Friday, and just was positive, indicating that the spread of the virus remains gradual at present.

More importantly, only one patient has been hospitalized with COVID-19 and related respiratory problems, but that patient is not on a ventilator. No one else has presented at the hospital with serious symptoms of this coronavirus. While some of those who have tested positive and are isolating at home are showing symptoms, all are mild to moderate, Dr Lee said.

He said that the students who have been staying in the government’s isolation hotel are all going to be tested before they are released. Dr Lee said that given the resources put into managing this group, where the individuals had voluntarily agreed to help protect the community, it made sense to test them all before they were returned to their families.

He explained that the tests would be done in batches, as the 14 days of isolation for each group of students ended over the course of this weekend. This had already begun and the results would be back within 24 hours, he said, and as soon as each student tested negative, they would be released straight to their families. If any were to test positive, then the students would be managed on an individual basis.

Dr Lee said that a group of ten essential workers who all returned to Cayman from overseas trips around two weeks ago and have also been isolation, would also be tested, enabling them to go back to work.

Another 14 healthcare workers were quarantined on 23 March after coming into contact with the patient who was the first to test positive here without a travel history, though the test remained inconclusive until yesterday. These workers are all still in isolation, but none of them have exhibited symptoms and are all doing well.

With the anticipated arrival of 1,700 kits from the UK on Tuesday, the Public Health Department plans to make testing available for all healthcare workers and front-line essential staff.

Dr Lee said that people who have been in self-isolation at home after returning to Cayman just before the borders were closed will not be tested at the end of their isolation periods. He said this was because they have already been in the community with their families. Those among them who have displayed symptoms have been tested already, as have those they had contact with. However, they will continue to be obligated to abide by the stay-home restrictions like everyone else.

The issues around testing could change dramatically next week for Cayman; Governor Martyn Roper has said that the 200,000 kits ordered from South Korea will be ready for pick up on Wednesday as a means of delivery has now been identified.

See full press briefing on CIGTV below: