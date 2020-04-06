No test results, 2nd patient hospitalised

CMO Dr John Lee at Monday’s press briefing

(CNS): There were no new test results ready for Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee to announce at Monday’s COVID-19 press briefing, but he said several were still being processed and were expected later. Dr Lee said there are now two people in hospital on Grand Cayman who have tested positive for coronavirus, one patient who has been there for some time and one who was admitted this weekend.

The CMO said the contacts of the first patient to test positive on Cayman Brac have all been traced and isolated and they are currently all doing well.

Meanwhile, as government battles to press home the ‘stay at home’ message as the most effective way of preventing the spread of COVID-19, Dr Lee spoke about masks, which remain a topic of significant public debate.

As they are not yet freely available, the HSA is not issuing any formal advice but Dr Lee said that, in general, they can prevent the wearer from spreading the virus but will not stop them from getting the virus. Masks are a small part of the bigger picture of social distancing and hygiene, he noted.

Dr Lee said that medical professionals here were continuing to look at drugs such as chloroquine that may have potential for helping manage the treatment of COVID-19. He said a group of medical staff is researching the evidence that exists now to create a unified approach to the treatment of coronavirus patients.