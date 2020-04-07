BA flight arrives with supplies

British Airways air-bridge flight arrived Monday evening

(CNS): The British Airways flight chartered by the UK government to bring supplies to Bermuda and Cayman touched down at the Owen Roberts International Airport yesterday evening. It offloaded medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, test kits and groceries, as well as 58 Caymanian students and residents who had been stuck in the UK. The aircraft will leave later today, Tuesday 7 April, with 131 people headed for London via the Bahamas.

All of the people coming in from the UK were checked on arrival by Public Health and immediately taken to the government quarantine facility. They will remain in highly supervised isolation for 14 days, after which they will be tested for COVID-19 before being able to return to their family homes.

Before landing on Grand Cayman the flight stopped in Bermuda, dropping off 129 Bermudians and essential supplies for that territory. A UK advisory team also arrived and will be travelling on to the Turks and Caicos Islands to provide medical, operational and security expertise to the government there.

“This flight has taken considerable effort to arrange at a time when moving people and consignments around the world is a global challenge,” Governor Martyn Roper said as the plane came in Monday.

“Its arrival has enabled vital supplies to be delivered to Cayman and increases our capacity for testing. It has also allowed many people to return home to both Cayman and Bermuda. The upmost care will be taken to isolate those returning travellers to limit the risk to the population to the absolute minimum.”

He said the outbound flight will allow people from here to return home, either to the UK or travel on to other destinations where possible.

“I am grateful for the support of the premier in allowing this flight to land and to everyone who has been involved in its planning,” he added, before thanking all those involved who made it happen in difficult circumstances.