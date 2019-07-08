Motorcyclist leaves scene after smash with cop car

(CNS): Police are investigating a collision between one of their unmarked vehicles and a motorbike last Friday evening in Prospect. In a short release the RCIPS said that around 5pm the unmarked police Chevy Aveo and the bike crashed at the intersection of Mangrove Avenue and Orange Drive, leaving the RCIPS vehicle with damage to its right rear side. The motorbike left the scene but the rider was tracked down by police and interviewed. The motorcycle was determined to be properly licensed and insured.

Related

Category: Crime, Police