Sex abuse case collapses as witness ‘can’t cope’

Cayman Islands courts

(CNS): A George Town man was found not guilty of rape after the case against him collapsed Monday, after the alleged victim could no longer cope with testifying. The woman, who said she stood by the accusations that her step-brother had raped and sexually abused her on several occasions from when she was six years old until she was 15, gave a statement to the court saying giving evidence was making her ill and causing flashbacks.

During the course of the trial, which was being heard by a judge alone, the victim, who is now in her twenties, had also recalled an occasion when her step-brother and his friends had raped her when she was around 11 years old at their home in Windsor Park.

But the court also heard that despite reporting the case to social workers and eventually the police, the case had stalled, with detectives at the RCIPS Family Support Unit appearing to drop the ball. The case was picked up in a review but the victim had to be re-interviewed to address a number of shortcomings with the original investigation. After that the case made it to court some five years after the allegations were reported to police.

But when called to give evidence, the witness had struggled. Under cross-examination by her step-brother’s attorney about times, dates and the rooms where the rapes allegedly took place, and challenged about the truthfulness of the allegations, she became emotional on a number of occasions.

The case was adjourned at the end of June for a number of reasons, including the woman’s own health. It resumed Monday but when she returned to the witness box for further cross-examination she became distressed and very unwell.

The woman then submitted a statement to the court explaining that while she stood by the allegations against her step-brother, testifying had just become too difficult for her. Recalling the events was causing her significant problems and making her physically ill, she said, and as a result she was unable to answer more questions about what had happened to her.

With no significant corroborating evidence and only the woman’s interviews and testimony supporting the case against the defendant, the crown said it was not able to continue. The prosecutor representing the crown said that given the circumstances, she could not ask the court to press on without the witness. As a result the 28-year-old defendant was acquitted.

The court heard that he was facing unrelated charges in the Summary Court, so, having been on remand, he was taken back into custody until his attorney could secure a bail hearing now that he had been cleared of the serious allegations of rape.

Related

Category: Courts, Crime