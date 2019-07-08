Cayman run out Plate champions at rugby sevens

Cayman celebrates winning the Plate (Photo by Cayman Photography)

(CNS Local Life): The Cayman team may have fallen short in its quest for a top spot and a shot at qualifying for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, but the squad nevertheless gave the home crowd something to cheer about as they beat Guyana in the Plate final at the 2019 Rugby Americas North Sevens held this weekend at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex. Rugby powerhouse Canada handily beat Jamaica 40-5 in the cup final, booking a place at the Olympics, while Jamaica and Mexico, which earlier thumped Bermuda 50-0 in the match for third place, will both get a chance to qualify at next year’s World Rugby Olympic Repechage.

Category: Sports