Bush implies tall tower has green light

Speaker McKeeva Bush in full voice, next to Premier Alden McLaughlin and Governor Martyn Roper, with Minister Roy McTaggart (behind)

(CNS): McKeeva Bush, the speaker of the Legislative Assembly and former premier, has told the Jamaican press that his idea for skyscrapers in the Cayman Islands has been agreed by the current premier, Alden McLaughlin, and that the way would be cleared for high-rise buildings to attract the wealthiest people in the world. While the premier has said publicly that the issue is only at the discussion level, Bush appeared to imply that it already has the government green light.

Bush spoke to The Sunday Gleaner on his recent trip to Jamaica for Edward Seaga’s funeral, but it is not clear if he was speaking on his own behalf or on that of the premier and the Unity government. However, in addition to taking credit for pushing up building heights with the legislation he passed as premier, he implied that going as high as 80 storeys was his idea.

“When I went into government and became minister of tourism and development, the height you could go then with buildings was three storeys, maybe five – no further. So I took it from that to 10. There was a big hullabaloo. All sorts of things were thrown at me, and all sorts of things were said, but I said, ‘This is the best thing for the country’, so I push for heights,” Bush told the Gleaner’s reporter.

Bush had continued to speak about skyscrapers in his 2018 New Year’s message, for which, he said, he was also criticised but remained undeterred.

“I espoused it in my New Year’s message, and it blew up again. But I said we have to do this. We are short on land and we have to go up because there is no worry up there,” he said, according to the Gleaner. “So I told them that I want to go up to 50 storeys and then I want to go to 80 storeys and they came after me. I said I wanted Cayman to look like Singapore and Dubai.”

Bush said he believes Cayman should have iconic buildings that the whole world is going to see “and where the wealthiest of the wealthiest will come and shop”.

He said that he had received political support for his grand vision for Cayman from the current premier, Alden McLaughlin, who, in his 2019 State of the Nation address, announced plans for a massive building that would become a symbol of sorts for Cayman.

“The Chamber (of Commerce) had a forum, and the company, Dart Enterprises, said they are going to build it, and that’s just the start. We are going to draw the wealthiest of the wealthiest, and Caymanians are going to benefit because that money spreads,” Bush added.

The idea has continued to raise concern. After its recent Economic Forum the Chamber declared its opposition to the project, and so far government appears to be some way off from winning over the the broader public on this. But if Bush is to be believed, it appears that the first of what could be a skyline of high-rise buildings has been green-lit.

