CBC reveals major ecstasy bust

Customs and Border Control Agency officer

(CNS): The Customs and Border Control (CBC) has now revealed that in May the agency made the largest seizure of the drug ecstasy in the Cayman Islands to date, though officials did not revealed the size of the haul, which was discovered at the Airport Post Office. The CBS issued a press release Friday outlining some details of the bust, which resulted in the arrest of two Jamaican men and one local woman. The MDMA-Ecstasy was mixed with Ketamine and found inside a box sent to the post office marked as documents.

CBC Deputy Director Jeff Jackson said that on Friday, 10 May, his officers were suspicious of the shipment and decided to x-ray the package.

“The x-ray machine gave us the picture that this was different from other boxes inspected,” he said after discovery of a white powdery substance which the forensic team confirmed was Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, or MDMA/ Ecstasy with Ketamine.

That led officers to track the delivery and recipient of the drugs. On Tuesday, 28 May, the CBC enforcement team conducted an operation at the address where they arrested the recipient of the package, a 28-year-old Jamaican man. His home was searched and several other items were recovered to aid in the investigation.

Jackson, who has oversight and responsibility of the Enforcement Portfolio, said officers then arrested a 33-year-old Caymanian woman for importation of a controlled drug and a 20-year-old Jamaican national for being concerned in the importation of a controlled drug.

Jackson said the investigation was continuing and others could still be arrested. He also warned people about dangers of this drug, stating that he was “deeply concerned that the drug contained Ketamine known for its history of abuse as a club drug”.

CBC Director Charles Clifford added his concerns about this haul. “We must emphasize that ecstasy is an extremely dangerous drug and the dangers are multiplied when it mixed with Ketamine, which is a synthetic compound used as an anesthetic and analgesic drug but is also used illicitly as a hallucinogen. So to be able to prevent these drugs from reaching our community is a big win for us.”

He added, “The amount of interdictions, arrests, seizures, entry and landing refusals and deportations this year by CBC has significantly increased compared to last year and we will continue to heighten our border security efforts. I must sincerely thank our CBC officers for their dedication to duty and to the national security of our country.”

Related

Category: Border Control, Crime, Customs