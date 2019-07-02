Premier says attending CARICOM ‘essential’

CARICOM secretariat headquarters, Georgetown, Guyana

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin is on the road again this week heading to St Lucia for the 40th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which he said was “essential for me to attend” because measures to enhance the Single Market and Economy (CSME) is expected to be high on the agenda and Cayman needs to foster relations with the nations in the region.

“While as an associate member of CARICOM not all the agenda items are applicable to the Cayman Islands, there will be many areas of common interest,” McLaughlin said. “The challenges facing all CARICOM nations are great, particularly on the economic front. It is essential for me to attend in terms of a relationship building process. It is important to foster fraternal relations with our neighbours within the region.”

The event opens on Wednesday, 3 July, with addresses by the current chairman, St Lucia Prime Minister Allen Chastanet; outgoing chairman, St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris; and CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque.

CARICOM has 15 Member States: Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Guyana, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago; and five Associate Members: Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

