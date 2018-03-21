(CNS): The Cayman Islands Tourism Association organised a tour of Grand Cayman’s larger hotels for immigration officials, as part of ongoing efforts to share with government the challenges that the industry claims it is faces in recruiting staff. Officials said that CITA’s Human Resources Advisory Committee, which has been in talks with government about immigration issues, said this tour exposed administrative personnel to the tourism front-line in four resorts on Seven Mile Beach.

CITA’s Board of Director said in a release that they hope the site tours will lead to a better understanding of the multifaceted human resources required by large hotels and some of the auxiliary services, such as guest relations, watersports, restaurants and transport.

Although CITA did not specify members’ concerns, the implication is that, ahead of government’s planned changes to the immigration process, the tourism sector wants to ensure a smooth passage for future work permits so the industry has access to the manpower it needs.

The release said that industry representatives from the hotel, condo, villa, watersports and restaurant sectors engaged with a large group from the Department of Immigration during the tour of the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort, the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman, the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa and the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa.

CITA said that Janette Goodman, the HR director at the Ritz and a longstanding member of the committee, had wanted the tour following meetings with government last year where she “first realised that more open communication was needed to ensure the best position for the industry”.

Majestic Tours donated a bus and driver for the site visits, where each hotel provided the immigration staff with the opportunity to speak directly with employees and a glimpse into the daily operations.

Acting Director of Boards and Work Permits, Beth McField said the tour was beneficial. “This was a very intuitive, brave and historic initiative, especially during high season. We were glad to be a part of it. The main takeaway was that this is a partnership. While ensuring that Caymanians are provided with equal opportunities, the staff now realise that organisational fit and a natural propensity towards hospitality is equally important.”

Cayman Islands Tourism Association President Theresa Leacock-Broderick described the visit as a “monumental step forward in our industry’s relationship-building, training and collaboration with government”. She said it was also a step towards Caymanians gaining a better understanding of the hospitality industry’s human resource criteria.

“We hope that new-found perspectives will also be shared with siblings, children and extended family and friends,” Leacock-Broderick said. “Ultimately, every positive influence leads to more young Caymanians considering jobs in tourism. CITA will continue to do its part to this end and we look forward to creating more collaborative opportunities amongst our members and government and the community at large.”

Over the years the tourism sector has often cited recruitment issues as a main barrier to its further success, but it also has a reputation for not employing locals, largely because of the low wages for many hospitality jobs.

At a recent meeting in West Bay as part of the tourism ministry’s public consultation on the next five-year plan, the lack of locals on the front line of the tourism business was seen as undermining the sector and the issue that most people wanted government to address.

