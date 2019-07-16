CITA denies airport concerns

Flooding at Owen Roberts International Airport, 25 June 2019

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Tourism Association has accused CNS of misinterpreting a statement they sent to us after we put questions about the airport woes to the organisation, which is meant to represent the interests of the diverse range of businesses that make up the tourism industry. The president has said she believes her statement was in support of the airport, regardless of the recent “misfortunate events” and said the statement was designed to temper the “overreaction”.

Following the publication of the report last week, CITA President Theresa Leacock-Broderick now states that it would have been “more accurate to say that we are not concerned about these particular recent issue of flooding and cooling, ‘despite the public’s concerns’ and that we were ‘thankful’ of the timing under the circumstances”.

She added, “In fact, at the June CITA Accommodation Sector meeting, noting that this sector group works specifically with stay-over tourism visitors, these incidents were discussed and, in light of the CIAA press release on the flooding, the group’s opinion was that CIAA be allowed the opportunity to remedy the problems before CITA raise issue. We did not issue a media wide press release but responded to your request for a comment and did so to you alone as a professional courtesy. We did so with the objective of calming the overreaction to what we expect will be one-off hurdles and taking the opportunity to publicly express our support and encouragement to the CIAA teams. Instead you presented the opposite.”

CNS is happy to reproduce below the original statement in its entirety and verbatim, sent in response to our request for comment from CITA about flooding at ORIA, issues with the air-conditioning, the airport being jam-packed with not enough seats, and visitors fainting:

“The recent series of misfortunate events at ORIA speak to the importance of the CIAA being thoroughly prepared and ready to rapidly respond to changing conditions be it from weather, flight operations or equipment failure. In reality, much of such preparedness and anticipation unfortunately comes from experience, be it related to facility management or operations management. With all due respect to the public’s concerns and everyone’s best intentions for the airport to be a fast, efficient and overall pleasant experience for all, given that it our island’s first and last visitor experience, we need to be thankful that these pitfalls didn’t occur during an emergency situation and, at best, that they have provided critical lessons learned to the airport authority teams. It’s an ideal time to learn the nuances of a new facility as temperatures climb and the storm season sets in. “The CITA Directors have always maintained that expanded facilities is not the end all and be all to delivering on positive airport experiences and have advocated for better proactive planning with better agency staffing, technology applications and responsive operational monitoring; now, obviously, top-notch proactive facility management is also critical to on-going and long-term success of airport experiences. With extreme highs in the peak periods coupled with continuing growth in stay over tourism along with continuing airport improvement works and the usual aviation disruptions, it’s safe to assume only that there will never be a dull day in airport management. Given the importance of its success to the tourism industry and to the country’s economy, we continue to stress to Government the necessity to allocate the necessary resources and expertise to the CIAA and, as partners in tourism, we offer our encouragement and support.” CITA President Theresa Leacock-Broderick

