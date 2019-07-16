‘Silversides show’ threatened by port

School of silversides in the George Town Harbour (Photo by Ellen Cuylaerts)

(CNS): Activists opposing the development of the proposed cruise berthing facilities in the George Town Harbour reminded people on social media this weekend about one of the many natural wonders that will be lost if the project goes ahead. The arrival of the silversides this month at Eden Rock and Devil’s Grotto is a spectacular underwater show that is a very popular attraction for divers. But once the pier construction gets underway, this natural wonder will be lost forever.

For only a few weeks in July, huge schools of the tiny fish form incredible formations as they swim in unison in order to avoid the numerous predators that come to feed. As the sun shines into the water and onto the fish, as they dart in and out of the tunnels and caves in this area of the harbour, the show attracts divers and underwater photographers from all over the world.

Sustainable Cayman, which posted the images caught by underwater photographer Ellen Cuylaerts, noted, “This magnificent asset will be lost under silt and sedimentation if the proposed cruise berthing facility moves forward.”

There are many other natural wonders that are likely to be lost if the project goes ahead, but as government has not yet revealed the details of the design or full scale of the project, the extent of the damage remains to be seen. In addition to the direct and massive loss of coral reef and significantly cultural wrecks within the footprint of the project, the sediment that will be stirred up during construction and afterwards with the movement of ships in the harbour will have far-reaching negative impact.

Numerous small businesses and watersports operators that rely on the harbour for trips, such as the submarine tours, snorkel and dive shops, as well as oceanfront restaurants and bars, are all threatened by the project.

However, the campaign for a people-initiated referendum is looking increasingly likely to succeed, as activist continue collecting signatures. Staff from the Elections Office have already verified well over one third of the more than 5,600 names that have now been submitted.

