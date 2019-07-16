OfReg rejects water company rate hike

Abel Castillo Water Works

(CNS): The utilities regulator has rejected an application by the private sector water company to increase its rates. Cayman Water Company Ltd supplies water to residents in West Bay and Seven Mile Beach and it already charges more than the government-owned Water Authority – Cayman, which supplies the rest of the Cayman Islands. In a press release issued Tuesday, OfReg said that it had refused a request to raise the price in line with inflation because there was no justification for it.

The request by Cayman Water to increase its rates was made during ongoing licence negotiations, which meant that the request was without legal basis, Of Reg said. Despite this absence of a license and the ongoing talks, which have lasted for a decade, the regulator said it had nevertheless considered the request in good faith.

Gregg Anderson, OfReg Executive Director of Energy and Utilities, said he made the decision based on regulatory principles, including fairness to both the consumer and provider. But having examined the financial statements of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd, the parent company of Cayman Water Company, he refused the request.

“In a competitive market, providers battle for market share which raises standards and lowers prices. In this instance, consumers do not have a choice of water supplier, so it is the job of the regulator to ensure that the rates are fair to the consumer, whilst also providing a sufficient return on investment for the provider,” he said. “There was no justification for Cayman Water to be granted their request to increase the water rates. I now look forward to focusing on getting the best deal for both consumers and Cayman Water, in the ongoing licence negotiations.”

The private sector water company’s permanent licence elapsed in 2010 and since then it has been extended several times to give the previous regulator, the Water Authority, and Consolidated Water time to negotiate a new deal. OfReg took over those talks when it became the regulator in 2017, but there is still no deal.

OfReg has said that the talks will conclude when it is satisfied that the agreed licence conditions, including the rates, strike the right balance between the legitimate commercial interests of the company, and the consumers who do not have a choice.

The regulator rejected the most recent proposal from Consolidated late last year. In its financial report for 2018 Consolidated said that it has continued to supply water in good faith in Cayman on the basis that the licence will eventually be renewed. But the company said it had been informed that the Cayman Islands government wants to restructure the terms of the licence “in a manner that could significantly reduce the operating income and cash flows we have historically generated”.

Highlighting the potential “material reduction (or the loss) of the operating income and cash flows” in the annual report, it said this could have an adverse impact on the bottom line. “The company cannot make any assurances that it will be able to reach an agreement with OfReg for a new licence or that the terms of any licence agreed to will be on terms as favorable to the company as the terms of the licence that expired Jan. 31, 2018,” it stated in the report.

CNS understands that the main stumbling block is that the rate the private water company wants to charge its West Bay customers is simply too high.

