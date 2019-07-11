CITA stresses need for well managed airport

Passengers in the departure lounge at the Owen Roberts International Airport earlier this month

(CNS): Given the importance of its success to the tourism industry and to the country’s economy as a whole, the management team at the Cayman Islands Tourism Association is urging government to allocate “the necessary resources and expertise to the CIAA” , in order to protect the sector. The recent flooding and reports of overcrowding and travellers suffering significant discomfort as a result of knock-on delays shows that the airport management needs to be prepared, CITA added.

Responding to enquiries about how the recent airport problems are impacting tourism business, the president of the private sector body said the Cayman Islands Airport Authority had to be ready to rapidly respond to changing conditions due to weather, flight operations or equipment failure.

“In reality, much of such preparedness and anticipation unfortunately comes from experience, be it related to facility management or operations management,” said CITA President Theresa Leacock-Broderick.

“With all due respect to the public’s concerns and everyone’s best intentions for the airport to be a fast, efficient and overall pleasant experience for all, given that it is our island’s first and last visitor experience, we need to be thankful that these pitfalls didn’t occur during an emergency situation and, at best, that they have provided critical (for) the airport authority teams. It’s an ideal time to learn the nuances of a new facility as temperatures climb and the storm season sets in,” she said.

The has been significant criticism of the airport renovations, as many people believe the project was mishandled and has not delivered what was expected, given the costs and time it to took to renovate. When the project started, government was still on a very tight budget, managing the fallout from the recession, the impact of previous deficits and the mismanagement of public finances.

Critics have said that as a result, the redevelopment was under-financed. Since then, with significant improvements in the public coffers, the tourism ministry has revealed plans to continue work on the facility to extend and revamp the runway and apron, as well as more upgrades at the new terminal, including the possibility of jetways.

But the airport was several months late and around $20 million over budget. There have been anecdotal reports of myriad problems with the facility, but last month the public was outraged when the facility’s internal water-management system was unable to cope with a bout of heavy rain, and the terminals flooded.

Then, just a week later, reports came into CNS and other news media from passengers at the airport that the air-conditioning had malfunctioned and that the terminal was overcrowded and extremely uncomfortable. Officials denied that the air-conditioning was not working but accepted there was some crowding as a result of serious of delays.

Given these and other issues, there are concerns that the government is not focusing its tourism attention where it should. With overnight guests responsible for more than three-quarters of the revenue the entire sector generates, the community remains critical that the tourism minister and the premier are fixated on the cruise dock rather than the airport, which has the potential to improve and retain the more lucrative overnight market.

CITA, which supported the airport expansion, has also noted that it is not just cash investment that is important, but resourcing the facility more generally and having good management.

“CITA directors have always maintained that expanded facilities is not the end all and be all to delivering on positive airport experiences and have advocated for better proactive planning, with better agency staffing, technology applications and responsive operational monitoring; now, obviously, top-notch proactive facility management is also critical to on-going and long-term success of airport experiences,” added Leacock-Broderick.

“With extreme highs in the peak periods, coupled with continuing growth in stay-over tourism, along with continuing airport improvement works and the usual aviation disruptions, it’s safe to assume only that there will never be a dull day in airport management,” she added, while acknowledging the difficulties in managing such complex facilities.

She said that, as partners in tourism, CITA offered encouragement and support to ORIA. Nevertheless, it is clear that the organisation has concerns about how the recent issues are impacting the stay-over sector.

