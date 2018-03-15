West Bayers call for Caymanianization of tourism
(CNS): The people of West Bay have made it very clear to Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell that they believe the key to a successful national tourism plan for the Cayman Islands would be to promote and protect locals in the sector and stop the marginalization of Caymanians currently working in the industry. At a busy meeting in the district, where around one hundred people turned out to take part in the public consultation on the shaping of a new five-year plan for the industry, several people pointed to the need to ensure that Caymanian faces were on the front line, stop the proliferation of businesses owned by foreign nationals dominating the sector and Caymanianize tourism to reflect CaymanKind .
Some of the challenges West Bayers working in the industry said they were seeing are: inexperienced boat captains, tourists being chased of beaches, bus drivers with no knowledge of Cayman and hotel concierges who are warning tourists not to use local operators. The absence of local faces, local food, local information and knowledge was, they said, undermining the sector, and until government helped protect and promote Caymanians in tourism, the new plan would be pointless.
One member of the public working in tourism pointed out that the Department of Tourism was “spending millions of dollars of our money” on promoting the destination but Caymanians were “not getting the business”.
Another member of the community said that he was sick of being looked down on by permit holders working in the water-sports sector who seemed to think Caymanians were just “all dumb locals”, when he said they were committing numerous safety infractions, especially at Stingray City. “Tourism need to be put back in the hands of Caymanians,” said one contributor to warm applause.
People also spoke about the need for the tourism plan to be positioned in a wider national economic plan and that without considering the future of tourism in context with national development, the Cayman Islands’ population would grow unchecked. People said foreign developers were continuing to prosper while locals were struggling to benefit from the growth in the economy or from the successes in tourism.
On a number of occasions, Minister Kirkconnell said he agreed that government would fail if local people were not benefiting from the growth in tourism. He said it was important that people were raising the issues and challenges they face and it was this kind of feedback that the ministry and tourism department were looking for to help shape the plan.
Kirkconnell said that the issue of hotels advising tourists not to use small local operators had been raised in other districts and he said there were some difficulties relating to indemnity insurance. But he also said some establishments were breaking the ‘brochure rack rules’, which obligate hotels to have brochures of local businesses at their receptions.
He said the ministry was aware of that issue and was following up on it. Kirkconnell also said the Department of Tourism was willing to help local operators promote their business, develop or improve websites and get their businesses in front of the visitors.
Category: Local News
instead of saying “Caymanians” we employed the actual hard working, honest, qualified Caymanians. cause as i see it government full of low class, thieves and disrespectful Caymanians that dont deserve the job and steals time and money from government lol . and yes im a Caymanian myself. 🙂
0
0
Yes indeed, because every stingray lifted out of the water for the so-called “good luck to kiss a stingray” is an expat!
LOL!! Every picture I have ever seen with a ray being lifted out of the water so that it can squirt water as they gasp, has ALWAYS been a ‘local’ tour operator.
And I keep wondering when this new ‘good luck’ charm began… What a farce!
0
0
So you and your Xpat friend say!
0
0
I used to work in the diving industry and my colleagues made many disparaging remarks about Caymanians in front of me because I was ‘the good kind’.
1
1
Maybe the moaners working on public beach ..can start moving the hundreds of beach chairs behind the gazebos ..so everyone doesn’t have to suffer the disgusting view everyone else has to when it’s the weekend. Would also be nice to have liability insurance on the water sports industry on public beach???
7
0
Good concept but this should be based on the premise that there is still something Caymanian left to promote. Seems like the only thing being promoted in the arrivals area at the airport is Camana Bay, Island Companies and the like.
0
0
Wes Bayers.. Lol what a joke, definitely not the best representation of Caymanians and Cayman Kind (in general that is)
Go see northsiders, Eastenders, they do a way better job in tourism. Plus they don’t need a passport to come into George Town.
Regarding boat Captains, how many Caymanians call themselves Capt without a proper license, most of them, now there are at least 5 I know who do have licenses and they are great at their jobs.
The problem I have found with West Bayers in the industry is that alot of them smoke weed and offer it to their customers. Most of the are drunks. Most of them are just idiots.
They control all the boats through the CO Op and won’t let anyone else join if not from West Bay,how do I know, I applied and yes I’m Caymanian.
We need more people from other districts except west bay in the industry, just my opinion…
0
0
I used to work in a telecommunication organization where a tiny Chinese woman, an immigrant, was hired as IT manager, then she became a CFO. In 5 years she became CEO.
The point is, if you have what it takes to become successful in business, no barriers would prevent you from achieving success and realizing your goals.
The rise of victimhood culture is alarming. Word to mouth marketing beats any brochure. Be really good at everything you do, take pride of your work and you will succeed.
0
0
Do we really want our service providers in the tourist industry to perform like the Civil Service?. You have to put up with incompetence in Government as there is nowhere else to go, but this is certainly not the case with our toursit visitors.
18
3
The Victim Mentality.
18
5
Local food falls in the edible category.
6
4
Local food falls in the heavenly divine category.
0
0
Alden the Destoyer will not Caymanianize anything that will mess with his permit fees. He will however make anyone a Caymanian who threatens to sue.
8
7
Yes perhaps they should indicate true Caymanians otherwise Alden will Caymanize it through continued PR grants.
0
0
If the hotels etc. have to pay the $ 6.oo per hour like everyone else, plus tips, then more Caymanians would would work there. Remember the hotels etc. does Not pay tips, that comes from the guests, so they should have to pay the $ 6. oo per hour. Remember pensions, vacation, holidays etc. are not payed tips.
0
0
From my experience in the industry, I drew precisely the opposite conclusion.
12
4
Look for all those issues to be addressed right about…….never.
6
3
How about we start with showing up on time ( including the day after local holidays ) and accepting responsibility for one’s life. Stop scapegoating the world. It’s exhausting.
37
5
I had an X pat friend worked water sports, there was a Cayman guy in his crew, the boss told them to do some heavy lifting, Caymanian walked off, told X pat crew “You do it. This is my Island and I don’t have work like that. The man ain’t going to fire me.”
14
4
Heard it was the other way around.
0
2
Probably a true story, probably not? However not all Caymanians fall into that category. Some genuinely have a hard time competing with the cartels on work permits or have been given PR. Mr. kirkconnell seemed to be amazed by some of the highlighted issues at the meeting. Please sir, this crap has been going on for years with no remedy. Where have you been.? The governments have failed over the years to ensure that our tourism product is caymanised as much as possible, however he cannot do it alone, the tourism department and ministry cannot do it alone. Each one of us who has an interest in our tourism product really need to step up and take back as much as we can. Get educated, get a plan, pool your monies together and work hard every day to carve out your slice of the pie. Mr. Kirkconnell you, your ministry and department really need to support any effort by our people. Rules and regulations must be fair and conducive to assisting the locals who currently work in tourism as well as being attractive enough to draw in our people. Tourism studies should be part of the curriculum of all high schools on the islands and more effort is necessary from students, teachers parents, government as well as tourism related entities to assist local who might be interested. Tourism studies encompasses such a wide array of subjects such as food service, room service, bar tending, hotel front desk and managers, diving, taxi drivers, landscaping etc, etc. there is no end to the opportunities but our people need to be interested. Banking opportunities are disappearing daily, tourism seem to be the big fix. Come on step up before it is too late. Qualify in something then go out and demand your job. A work permit should be turned for each qualified Caymanian, but do not expect to get the job if you don’t have the certificate even though many come on island without any knowledge or experience in some of the jobs they have manage to secure.
0
0
Cayman for Caymanians.. we need a politician like Trump here. Say what you want, but at least he looking out for Americans, no matter how unpopular his decisions.
1
3
Nah, he is looking out for himself as he always has…millions without healthcare again, fat cats with extra big tax windfalls, he is not looking after America at all. Nor his wife come to that.
0
0