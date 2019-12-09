Moses to talk to operators in port firing line

Marine life in the George Town Harbour within the dredging footprint (Photo by Courtney Platt)

(CNS): The tourism minister has said he will have “conversations” with the dozens of watersport operators, as well as bars, shops and other businesses set to close as a result of the proposed cruise port project. While government has heavily promoted this project as being about making sure Cayman remains in the cruise business in order to support local businesses, very little has been said about business owners in the direct line of fire.

At a meeting last week with the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, Minister Moses Kirkconnell was asked whether or not businesses that would be forced to close down or lose their ability to operate would be given compensation.

Kirkconnell said the ministry would be talking to these business owners, but while he said there would be conversations, he did not say whether or not there would be compensation.

According to the 2015 environmental impact assessment report on the cruise port, around $25 million will be lost annually from waterfront businesses. This includes dive shops, submarines and glass bottom boat operators, as well waterfront shop, bars and restaurants that will also be greatly impacted by the construction period, which is expected to last as long as three years.

Small business owners who feel they are in the direct line of fire and have spoken to CNS have said they are very worried about what will happen to their operations, But most said that, so far, no one from government has spoken to them about what will happen to their livelihoods.

Business will be impacted and “we will talk about it”, Kirkconnell told the tourism business owners at the meeting, but gave no details, despite being pressed by CITA President Theresa Leacock, who said that some of their members had raised concerns that they are not being heard.

At a meeting hosted by the Chamber of Commerce the following day, where the Cruise Port Referendum campaign was given an opportunity to speak to its members, photographer Courtney Platt explained the value and particular importance of the coral reefs and the wrecks in the George Town Harbour to business.

Platt explained that the glass bottom boat operators and submarine-related business would not be able to operate anywhere else and that the marine life in the harbour was particularly unique. Not only are the reefs which are set to be destroyed some of the healthiest and vibrant reefs we have in Cayman, they are extremely accessible and in very calm waters.

They also provide a home to literally millions of different marine species and provide a major fish rookery, which is an important source of fish stocks for the rest of Cayman’s beleaguered reefs.

Describing the George Town Harbour as Cayman’s own sea world, Platt pointed to the irony that by developing piers to bring more people to create more tourism business, we will be losing a massive chunk of existing tourism business that depends directly on the harbour and losing access to what are some of the clearest and easiest places for visitors to see our underwater wonders.

He warned that even if some areas survive the construction period, never again will the water in George Town Harbour be as clear as it is today.

Platt explained why the reefs and wrecks in the harbour present such a unique opportunity for visitors to get up close and personal with some incredible marine life. But he warned of its demise if the project goes ahead and questioned the idea that these habitats could be moved.

“The massive 20′ high, 45′ wide, 150′ long Balboa Reef and 375′ shipwreck lies smack in the middle of the dredge pit,” he said. “A very recent CCMI study has confirmed, as stated in the 2015 EIA, that the harbour reefs are healthier than our island’s average and in some areas, far healthier. Moving corals off the surface of this in no way equates to saving the habitat it provides for all other marine life. These sites plus the Cali and Soto’s Reef are the only glass bottom boat attractions we have.”

Platt said that currently, cruise visitors can get off the ships and get in the water in a matter of minutes. He said that Michael Bayley, the president of Royal Caribbean, one of the cruise lines in the consortium selected to build the piers, has called on Cayman to create more attractions.

And yet, he said, the harbour has some of Cayman’s best, with hundreds of visitors seeing these incredible underwater sites every day, all of which will be destroyed if the project goes ahead.

