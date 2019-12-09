Moses to talk to operators in port firing line
(CNS): The tourism minister has said he will have “conversations” with the dozens of watersport operators, as well as bars, shops and other businesses set to close as a result of the proposed cruise port project. While government has heavily promoted this project as being about making sure Cayman remains in the cruise business in order to support local businesses, very little has been said about business owners in the direct line of fire.
At a meeting last week with the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, Minister Moses Kirkconnell was asked whether or not businesses that would be forced to close down or lose their ability to operate would be given compensation.
Kirkconnell said the ministry would be talking to these business owners, but while he said there would be conversations, he did not say whether or not there would be compensation.
According to the 2015 environmental impact assessment report on the cruise port, around $25 million will be lost annually from waterfront businesses. This includes dive shops, submarines and glass bottom boat operators, as well waterfront shop, bars and restaurants that will also be greatly impacted by the construction period, which is expected to last as long as three years.
Small business owners who feel they are in the direct line of fire and have spoken to CNS have said they are very worried about what will happen to their operations, But most said that, so far, no one from government has spoken to them about what will happen to their livelihoods.
Business will be impacted and “we will talk about it”, Kirkconnell told the tourism business owners at the meeting, but gave no details, despite being pressed by CITA President Theresa Leacock, who said that some of their members had raised concerns that they are not being heard.
At a meeting hosted by the Chamber of Commerce the following day, where the Cruise Port Referendum campaign was given an opportunity to speak to its members, photographer Courtney Platt explained the value and particular importance of the coral reefs and the wrecks in the George Town Harbour to business.
Platt explained that the glass bottom boat operators and submarine-related business would not be able to operate anywhere else and that the marine life in the harbour was particularly unique. Not only are the reefs which are set to be destroyed some of the healthiest and vibrant reefs we have in Cayman, they are extremely accessible and in very calm waters.
They also provide a home to literally millions of different marine species and provide a major fish rookery, which is an important source of fish stocks for the rest of Cayman’s beleaguered reefs.
Describing the George Town Harbour as Cayman’s own sea world, Platt pointed to the irony that by developing piers to bring more people to create more tourism business, we will be losing a massive chunk of existing tourism business that depends directly on the harbour and losing access to what are some of the clearest and easiest places for visitors to see our underwater wonders.
He warned that even if some areas survive the construction period, never again will the water in George Town Harbour be as clear as it is today.
Platt explained why the reefs and wrecks in the harbour present such a unique opportunity for visitors to get up close and personal with some incredible marine life. But he warned of its demise if the project goes ahead and questioned the idea that these habitats could be moved.
“The massive 20′ high, 45′ wide, 150′ long Balboa Reef and 375′ shipwreck lies smack in the middle of the dredge pit,” he said. “A very recent CCMI study has confirmed, as stated in the 2015 EIA, that the harbour reefs are healthier than our island’s average and in some areas, far healthier. Moving corals off the surface of this in no way equates to saving the habitat it provides for all other marine life. These sites plus the Cali and Soto’s Reef are the only glass bottom boat attractions we have.”
Platt said that currently, cruise visitors can get off the ships and get in the water in a matter of minutes. He said that Michael Bayley, the president of Royal Caribbean, one of the cruise lines in the consortium selected to build the piers, has called on Cayman to create more attractions.
And yet, he said, the harbour has some of Cayman’s best, with hundreds of visitors seeing these incredible underwater sites every day, all of which will be destroyed if the project goes ahead.
Category: Business, development, Local News, Tourism
Lookin like the little guy DOES NOT NEED TO BE CONSIDERED.
Cannot make this up.
Mind you they have been planning this for 6 years and only now are they going to reach out to these businesses who will be most affected?
This strikes me as the kind of thing that should have been done years ago
Well Moses, looks like postponing the Referendum was a good thing.
At least now you will have a chance to discuss the effects of the Port with those businesses affected.
Why did you and Alden want to ram it through without a Referendum anyway?
Simple question. Why are they pushing so hard to do something that is effectively going to destroy GT, not just the underwater areas but also the established businesses in the town, when there are alternative options outside the town area. It makes you wonder who will make a killing when the properties have to be bought up to build the thing.
Some of this reminds of what went on when I was in Grand Turk some years ago. The government wanted to build the cruise dock right in Cockburn Town. It didn’t go down very well, they didn’t get re-elected and the dock was built at the far end of the island. I saw it being built and by all accounts it works very well. Apparently (and it was only a rumour) the push to build in the town there related to potential property sales.
Shameful.
Hard to believe this is even being considered. “ Paved Paradise to put up a parking lot”🎼
The Best is the enemy of the Good.
You can’t make an omelette without breaking some eggs
Sure but this project was supposed to be about creating Caymanian jobs (which MIGHT happen, although the cruise industry will own their souls) and instead it is very clear that many Caymanians will lose their jobs or businesses (which WILL happen). Also, every dollar earned by a Caymanian goes back into our local economy but every dollar spent in these new shops goes mainly off island to a manufacturer or distributor.
10:34 Try this saying, “Everybody has a right to be stupid, but some people abuse the privilege.” Attributed to Stalin!
We aren’t making omelettes, dummy!
Is that a valid excuse for dropping the carton, smashing them with a sledgehammer then promising you will bring in a scientific expert to regrow the eggs you already had in a new place?
Only in Cayman could we seriously be considering destroying the very attractions that bring people here while claiming it will benefit tourism then hiring a group of foreigners to regrow natural habitats we already possessed
Register To Vote
Mo$es, Mo$es, Mo$e$ – getting all hot under the collar because of a delay in the referendum vote yet only just now beginning to address the concerns of the small business owners who will be impacted because they’re making enough noise to be heard, beyond shameful.
You Mr Minister should resign, absolute violation of the people’s trust put in you, disgraceful. For the environment and the complete lack of ethical principals by our Govt. (Aldart & Co) VOTE NO
less than 1% of our coral will be impacted – and that will be addressed through relocation and resoration – and even if that’s only 50% successful, we are hardly talking about ‘destroying’ everything…
VOTE NO!
There should hardly be any loss outside of the tender company. The Balboa is the only dive site directly in the project footprint but that will be moved. Right now you can only dive the Balboa with special permission so if moved you can dive it more. Just need to do the project the right way.
The tone deaf cronyism seems unstoppable. I’d like to believe this regime is just dumb, but it seems more sinister than that. There will be no credibility, or baseline trust, until the Port bid documents are published for review, and SIPL is enacted with a full audit done of all senior civil servants going back several years. Let’s start there, with truth.
Talk just Talk not do anything just talk. Moses you are a joke!
The phrase ‘charm offensive’ comes to mind here.