Immigration officer acquitted of corruption

(CNS): The second of what was expected to be three trials relating to allegations of corruption within the immigration department failed to get underway last week when the crown offered no evidence following several days of legal arguments. One 58-year-old female immigration officer and one 47-year-old civilian man from the Dominican republic were both acquitted by the judge and released from the charges on Friday.

Neither of the individuals can be named yet due to a media gag order imposed by the court.

The case was connected to allegations that several immigration officers were involved in a corrupt conspiracy where they were taking bribes from largely Spanish-speaking work permit applicants to help them pass the required English language test.

They were both were charged with conspiring to commit a breach of trust against the Cayman Islands Government; the immigration officer faced an additional charge of failing to report the solicitation of an advantage. However, she and the man were found not guilty of all charges.

In February, following a six week long trial, five immigration officers and a civilian were found guilty of various charges relating to the same alleged bribery racket. None of them have been sentenced as a third trial is now due to take place in October.

