Webb sentencing in FIFA case delayed for 14th time

Jeff Webb

(CNS): According to correspondence seen by CNS from the Eastern District of New York courts, the sentencing hearing for the disgraced local football boss, Jeffery Web, has been postponed for the fourteenth time. Webb, the former president of CONCACAF and the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) and former VP of FIFA, was convicted in December 2015 for his part in the FIFA corruption scandal but has still not been sentenced.

Webb’s attorney made a successful application to postpone a sentencing hearing scheduled for later this month for at least six more months, and a new date was set for May 2024. If that hearing goes ahead, it will be held nine years after Webb, once seen as the heir-apparent to Sepp Blatter, was arrested in Switzerland, along with dozens of other FIFA bosses and international sports executives, in connection with a massive US investigation into football corruption.

It is understood that since Webb pleaded guilty to the charges of racketeering, fraud and money laundering, he has assisted US prosecutors in the FIFA case, which has enabled him to repeatedly postpone his own sentencing. But when he is eventually sentenced, it is expected that this will be for time served, having been held under house arrest since he was extradited from Switzerland.

Webb, who now lives in Georgia, forfeited more than $6.7 million as part of his plea deal.

However, he is also still wanted in the Cayman Islands in relation to the hospital CarePay case, for which he was charged alongside his former close friend and business associate, Canover Watson, who was found guilty.

Local prosecutors have stated that they are still seeking to extradite Webb to Cayman in connection with that case. He is also wanted in connection with a more recent local football corruption case. Watson and Bruce Blake, another of Webb’s former CIFA colleagues, were jailed for their part in that scandal.