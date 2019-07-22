Dart buys piece of Cayman Islands Brewery
(CNS): The islands’ largest investor has bought a piece of the Cayman Islands Brewery (CIB), officials have confirmed. Cayman Distributors Group, which is one of Dart’s network of companies, has invested an undisclosed amount into the local brewery that makes the popular local beer Caybrew, among other brands. The acquisition by Dart’s booze operation adds to its chain of liquor stores and wholesaler. However, the company is keeping the size of its share under wraps.
In a press statement, CDG CEO Matthew Bishop said the brewery had much potential.
“The Cayman Islands Brewery can be extremely proud of what they’ve achieved,” he said. “They’ve had to fight for every inch of market share against a host of well established and well funded imported brands. The fact that Caybrew is now firmly entrenched as the national beer of the Cayman Islands is testament to the quality of their products, the dedication of their employees and, of course, the loyalty of their customers.”
He added that the brewery stood out for its commitment to the community, sustainable manufacturing and high-quality products. Bishop said there were significant opportunities for future growth, both for the business and its brands.
“We aim to build on the success of the brewery and help the business to grow even further,” he said. “We see a huge amount of potential in this company and we look forward to being a part of its future.”
Founder and Chairman of the CIB Board of Directors Stephen Webster. said CDG’s involvement will benefit the brewery. “Over the last decade we have built a truly special business and we hope this will take the company into the next phase of its growth. We are confident there is a very bright future for the brewery.”
Since its founding, the brewery has grown from a start-up to a major player in the local beer market. Located in Prospect, the brewery produces a range of core beer brands, including the popular Caybrew and award-winning White Tip Lager, in addition to an ever-changing roster of seasonal specialty brews.
Webster said daily operations would not be impacted by the acquisition of a share of the brewery and the leadership team would remain unchanged.
“We see this investment both as affirmation of all we have achieved over the past 12 years and as a welcome opportunity for even further growth,” he added.
The brewery recently invested $1 million in an upgrade and expansion, including a new warehouse, two new tanks and a barroom, as demand for its range of beers grows from tourists and locals alike.
The investment in the brewery comes just after Dart announced that it had purchased the Comfort Suites hotel, securing the group’s ever-growing grip on the Seven Mile Beach area. Dart already owns a vast amount of land and other commercial assets on all three islands and now controls the bulk of the wholesale and retail liquor market.
Is there nothing left on Cayman that Dart doesn’t have a piece of?
I wanted to look up what was still safe to drink, now that I can’t drink White Tip. Unfortunately, I took a look at this page and realised that basically nothing is: http://www.caymandistributors.com/brands.php
caybrew deserves all the credit it gets….great range of products.
well done to all the expats involved.
love my caybrew….now we juast need to stop some local establisments charging the equivalent US$10 for a pint of local beer.
bad representation on the brand and cayman generally to tourists.
Anon 2.44pm. Distributors of the other beers put pressure on the bars to keep it at the same level as the imported. This sale may help reduce the prices of the local. Love my White Tip.
Let’s play MONOPOLY
Gobble Gobble
– looks like Dart needs another rich man to compete with him :))
When you play monopoly, there is this point where the winner is clear and the destruction of the remaining players is certain. Instead of a quick death, there is a slow languish until the winner has bled every cent from the others and the other players, mortgaged and indebted up to the hilt, are finally eliminated.
Yes, don’t mention the part where CayBrew will rise to new levels, now that Dart is involved, and the new people that will be hired as a result.
You might want to learn that the economy is not a giant bowl of money somewhere that rich people jump in and grab fists full of money before anyone else can.
The economy is actually a phenomenon where people create and bring forth value from there efforts and monetary investments. So Dart buying things, is a good thing. not a bad thing.