Men admit their part in $500k turtle farm fraud

Mark Manderson (from social media)

(CNS): Two men have pleaded guilty to fraud and two others have been released by the court in a long-running corruption case relating to the Cayman Turtle Centre (CTC). Prosecutors said Monday that they had accepted pleas entered by Mark Manderson (41) and Jeremy Williams (39) in relation to a conspiracy in which Manderson is accused of using Williams’ security company to syphon CI$486,791 from the farm through false and inflated invoices.

Crown counsel Toyin Salako told the court the admissions were acceptable to the prosecution before revealing that no evidence would be offered against two other men, who had also been accused of similar offences in relation to their businesses.

All four men had been due to stand trial regarding the allegations, which date back to 2015. However, following the admissions by Manderson and Williams and a review of the case by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the trial, which had been expected to last more than six weeks, was vacated.

Verdicts of not guilty were entered into the record for Shevon McNeil and Ian Gayle, two other local business owners who had also been accused of having a similar arrangement with Manderson. They were both released by the court after Salako confirmed that the crown was offering no evidence in relation to the charges against them.

However, since the details of the case remain unsettled, another legal hearing is now anticipated next week before both Manderson and Williams are sentenced. The crown’s case alleges that Manderson used the company of his close friend Williams to invoice the CTC for security equipment. Then, after he cleared the payment and issued cheques for goods that were not delivered, Williams withdrew the money and gave most of it to Manderson.

The financial irregularities were first noticed by CTC’s auditors, KPMG, at the end of 2017 and were referred to the Anti-Corruption Commission. Manderson, who had worked at the Turtle Farm since 2007, was arrested in 2018 and denied the allegations.

Williams was arrested later and in 2020 pleaded guilty in relation to the allegations, admitting he allowed Manderson to use his business accounts but claiming he passed all of the money back to him.

Both men are expected to return to court Friday.