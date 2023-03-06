Driver admits killing motorcyclist in West Bay crash

| 06/03/2023 | 1 Comment
Cayman News Service
Jordan Telford (from social media)

(CNS): Jordon Telford (39) from West Bay pleaded guilty on Friday to causing the death of Shemiah Grant in a collision in the district almost two years ago. The case has dragged through the courts as a result of the time it takes for accident reconstruction reports to be finalised. However, Telford finally answered the charges and admitted to causing death by dangerous driving on 3 March. He was bailed until 28 April after the relevant social, psychiatric and victim impact reports were ordered by the court ahead of sentencing.

Telford was driving a white Hyundai along North West Point Road in West Bay on the evening of 2 May 2021 when he collided with Grant, who was on a motorcycle and died later that night at the hospital.

Comments (1)

  1. Anonymous says:
    06/03/2023 at 9:21 am

    tragedy for everyone. hope lesson are learnt.

    9
    2
