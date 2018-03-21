Cops target dump trucks and rogue drivers
(CNS): As police continue their traffic operations, they have been focusing over the last week on drivers in unsafe vehicles, especially dump trucks, and drunks behind the wheel. The RCIPS said officers have not only been working to “curtail road dangers” but also responding to complaints from residents in Prospect about dump trucks that are not roadworthy or are travelling through the area at unsafe speeds.
On Tuesday, 13 March, officers conducted a traffic operation in the Red Bay area, during which eight traffic tickets for various offenses were issued and two people were warned for prosecution for using a vehicle in un-roadworthy condition. Fourteen dump trucks were stopped and checked and four drivers of those vehicles received tickets.
During this operation a 41-year-old man living in Bodden Town, who was not driving a dump truck, was arrested for a catalog of offences including on suspicion of driving without being qualified, driving without insurance, and using an unlicensed vehicle, along with other related offenses. He was later bailed.
Police officers also made 14 DUI arrests over the past week. Half of those were made overnight on Saturday-Sunday (17-18 March.). One driver was stopped after he attempted to evade officers who were on patrol on Godfrey Nixon Way. The man, aged 51 of West Bay he was brethalyzed and found to have a blood alcohol reading of 0.215%. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and later bailed.
“We would implore everyone who plans to partake in any kind of festivities and knows they will be out drinking, to have a plan for transportation that doesn’t involve driving under the influence,” said Chief Inspector Everton Spence. “We will continue to prosecute DUIs regardless of the time of year, or the excuses drivers may give for being under the influence behind the wheel.”
Why don’t they ticket the omnibus drivers for speeding like crazy!! It’s very scary catching a bus 🚌 these days they go way over the speed limit
Good job RCIP – I am amazed at how badly some of the dump truck drivers drive.
I have one particular issue which I wish could be addressed, which is the trucks which use their air brakes, which are absolutely not necessary on the island. I have seen many car drivers and bicycle riders completely startled by the incredible noise made by these brakes. I bet they will cause an accident one day. The noise can be heard from very long distances (you can be shopping inside of Hurleys and hear them close to the roundabout), and is simply one of the most annoying sounds on the road.
Can a driver be ticketed for that?
If the cops just sat in Bodden Town by the Coe wood beach with radar guns pointing east and west they would pickup 20 speeding trucks a day through the narrow street of Bodden Town. But they never do. Why? Probably because they couldn’t handle the number of offenders.
That’s a lot of tickets and reports to handle; that’s why they don’t do it.
Our RCIPS have an aversion to the nitty gritty required of their roles; its almost a year now since I was robbed and to date have not received my police report which in turn meant that the insurance claim went out the window.
I also witnessed last week a unlicensed, uninsured SUV parked up on the pavement completely inside the double yellow lines at the LA Building (end closest to the liquor store) and heard the policewoman telling her friend (the driver; who had purchased liquor) that she had better go get her car licensed and insured on Saturday (this was on a Tuesday). Didn’t have my phone otherwise I would have filmed it and their conversation. At the very same time a bus came flying round the corner and almost ran over tourists walking across the zebra crossing in front of LA Building; again nothing from said policewoman and she witnessed it; instead she laughed with her friend in the uninsured / unlicensed car and carried on.
And we wonder why nothing gets done.
Amen, amen amen @3.44.
Why is it that Government after Government will not address the fundamental issue of traffic safety. It is the ‘miracle’ in the room that their are not more road fatalities than the ones already:
# Public buses with speed limiters set at 30 mph.
# All trucks over 7.5 tonnes to have speed limiters set again at 30 mph.
# Permanent Police checkpoints located on the West Bay road before the bridge by the Kimpton Hotel entrance. Second checkpoint on the Prospect side of Hurleys roundabout.
I am sure that if all the above were implemented, the rest of the island would have a relaxed and stress free driving experience.
Why would we limit vehicles to 60% of the max speed limit on a good portion of their journey from out East? 50mph governor I could get behind, if such a thing were possible. I agree it’s much less than what they are going now! Also, Kimpton is not technically on West Bay Road…it’s ETH North, and I don’t want to argue on why that is so!
Please do this every day.
Unfortunately, the headcount, acuity, and performance of what the RCIPS characterize as “operations”; and what the public, and bad apples might view as a meaningful deterrents, remain far from reconciled. It’s not eight tickets, I can tell you that. Why do the Police feel they have this audacious discretion to choose from a short list of “offense du jour” or grandiosely announce that they are about to start addressing an area of their paid responsibility?
What if you had a coworker that quietly decided to themselves that today they would only be colouring in duotang folder tabs, taking a long lunch, and not answering phones or performing any of their other contracted functions? Can anyone guess what would happen to that employee?
The Traffic Law is only a few pages long – better learn those pages well if enforcement is the full time career for you. We are tired of these empty warnings Everton – you guys need to get out there and take the task seriously. Stats of 100’s of tickets per “operation” would help. Staff accordingly.
RCIPS might want to do early morning drives out on the bypass near newlands the amount of people driving without lights on is scary. Around 4-5.30 am would be great!
Good start, now please keep this up all day and every day. You might want to check in on the usual problem roundabouts for rogue lane changers.
Thank you to the very dedicated police.
I’ll tell you what, if a taxi company opened that decided to make the fares cheaper than the typical farcical ride they would make way more then all of them. Call it undercutter rides and it would only cost $10 from Camana Bay to South Sound, not $27. Everyone would take a cab because everyone could fricken afford it then.
Taxi rant aside, keep up the good work getting those idiot drivers. Try any road any time of the day to catch them.
To the children that spend $200/night dining and partying past midnight to whine about a $20 cab home; or worse, plan to drive drunk every weekend – you need to grow up, or destiny will pay you a visit.
Buses and taxis must be priority #1
give them hell! as a caymanian, i am happy with the police lately and their excellent work!😊
