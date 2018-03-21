Cops target dump trucks and rogue drivers

(CNS): As police continue their traffic operations, they have been focusing over the last week on drivers in unsafe vehicles, especially dump trucks, and drunks behind the wheel. The RCIPS said officers have not only been working to “curtail road dangers” but also responding to complaints from residents in Prospect about dump trucks that are not roadworthy or are travelling through the area at unsafe speeds.

On Tuesday, 13 March, officers conducted a traffic operation in the Red Bay area, during which eight traffic tickets for various offenses were issued and two people were warned for prosecution for using a vehicle in un-roadworthy condition. Fourteen dump trucks were stopped and checked and four drivers of those vehicles received tickets.

During this operation a 41-year-old man living in Bodden Town, who was not driving a dump truck, was arrested for a catalog of offences including on suspicion of driving without being qualified, driving without insurance, and using an unlicensed vehicle, along with other related offenses. He was later bailed.

Police officers also made 14 DUI arrests over the past week. Half of those were made overnight on Saturday-Sunday (17-18 March.). One driver was stopped after he attempted to evade officers who were on patrol on Godfrey Nixon Way. The man, aged 51 of West Bay he was brethalyzed and found to have a blood alcohol reading of 0.215%. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and later bailed.

“We would implore everyone who plans to partake in any kind of festivities and knows they will be out drinking, to have a plan for transportation that doesn’t involve driving under the influence,” said Chief Inspector Everton Spence. “We will continue to prosecute DUIs regardless of the time of year, or the excuses drivers may give for being under the influence behind the wheel.”

