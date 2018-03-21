(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has described the behaviour of Woody DaCosta, the former acting chair of the Liquor Licensing Board, as “terrible” and accused him of fabricating minutes and manufacturing a meeting that did not occur. During a debate in the Legislative Assembly on a government motion to indemnify the members of that board, the premier told parliament that he wanted to make it clear that the introduction of this protection for the serving members would not cover such “egregious” conduct as shown by DaCosta in connection with a decision over a licence for a gas station.

Da Costa, who had originally been serving as the board’s deputy chair, was booted off the LLB in the wake of the scandal over the Peanuts gas station liquor licence when he had temporarily taken over as chair. When the allegations against him surfaced, an internal government audit was conducted, which, despite the doctored minutes and the apparent phantom meeting, found that the board had acted in good faith in supporting the chair’s decision and actions — a position that the premier is now apparently at odds with.

On Friday he said clearly that DaCosta had, in fact, acted in bad faith, which was why the indemnity would not have protected him.

“We have had very bad conduct by… one former member of the board, Woody DaCosta, who was the acting chairman of the board, who, among other things, appears to have fabricated minutes and it seems manufactured a meeting that did not occur to achieve a particular result — absolutely terrible behaviour,” McLaughlin said, as he pointed out that Cabinet had moved to terminate his appointment.

“In those particular circumstances this indemnity would not cover that sort of behaviour,” he added.

The premier told the members of the Legislative Assembly that the indemnity was not trying to cover that type of “egregious” conduct, as he accused DaCosta of getting on a radio talk show claiming to be a person of integrity and attacking government when he had behaved the way he had.

“The government I lead will not allow that kind of conduct to go on without there being serious consequences,” he said, adding that “those actions were taken in bad faith”.

However, aside from the removal of Da Costa from the board, there were no other consequences and at the time the audit did not find the board had acted in bad faith.

Commerce Minister Joey Hew, who brought the motion, said that it had been “near impossible” to find a chairperson willing to serve on the board after the bad publicity generated by DaCosta. He said that, in the end, they were lucky to have secured the service of the current chair and deputy chair. Those positions are now held by Noel Williams and Lynn Bodden.

CNS contacted DaCosta, the host of a local radio talk show, Friday evening via email for comment but we have not received a response.

Prior to the adoption of the motion to indemnify the Liquor Licensing Board members, the LA also adopted the same measure for the members of the CIMA boards.

See the government debates on the government motions below on CIGTV:

