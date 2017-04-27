Visitor dies after North Side snorkel trip

(CNS): A 72-year-old man who was visiting the Cayman Islands was pronounced dead at the Cayman Islands Hospital on Wednesday after a snorkelling trip in North Side. Police said the emergency services were alerted at around 10:45 yesterday morning and sent an ambulance to the Sand Point Road area of North Side. The alarm was raised when the visitor became unconscious in the water.

Several people helped in pulling him to shore ,where they performed CPR until the ambulance arrived. The man was dead on arrival at the hospital just after noon.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Local News