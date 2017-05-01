Education minister opposes dividing kids
(CNS Election): The incumbent West Bay MLA and education minister, Tara Rivers, has made it clear that she opposes suggestions that young students should be labeled, divided or pigeon-holed before they are ready to make their own decisions about their futures. As candidates appear to be falling over each other on the campaign trail to call for earlier and earlier labeling of children as non-academic, steering them towards training as, for example, plumbers or mechanics even before they leave primary school, Rivers pointed to the dangers of making assumptions about children too early on in their school lives.
Read more and comment on this and other stories in the CNS Election Section
Category: Local News
Easy to get on camera or radio and pretend but to really help support a cause that is well overdue is a true calling of the Great.
Trade schools would easily replace work permit holders with skilled and albeit “trained” Caymanians whom are otherwise already skilled and will only be getting a paper certificate (or equivalent) for the jobs they say we don’t want.
If we are thus “qualified”, then we must can demand some paper?? Even a “certified” welder…ask them who are here…none are Caymanian lol…wonder why?
Peace and love to you, however you won’t find that chillin in the salon galavanting bout it won’t help your people sugar.
1
0
Funny she did nothing the last 4 years and now wants to be heard. Not today Bobo.
5
0
This makes sense. So we can start eliminating work permit holders with “trained” albeit TALENTED Caymanian young men and women!
From welding to woodwork, metal architecture sculpting to furniture creation out out perhaps birch tree…or other indigenous species? The unique thatch trade is gone and was never valued on the outside due to lack of exposure anyway….
Heck…even environment causes for example reef preservation especially along the most prestigious side of the island! Even beach clean ups like that young guy from WB wanted to do and gain community help….
Its easy to get on camera or radio and ACT but do something or provide some form of legitimate help Is a true calling.
2
1