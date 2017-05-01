Education minister opposes dividing kids

(CNS Election): The incumbent West Bay MLA and education minister, Tara Rivers, has made it clear that she opposes suggestions that young students should be labeled, divided or pigeon-holed before they are ready to make their own decisions about their futures. As candidates appear to be falling over each other on the campaign trail to call for earlier and earlier labeling of children as non-academic, steering them towards training as, for example, plumbers or mechanics even before they leave primary school, Rivers pointed to the dangers of making assumptions about children too early on in their school lives.

Category: Local News