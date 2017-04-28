Rivers takes aim at CDP over pension policy

(CNS Elections): Tara Rivers, who has sat in Cabinet in the PPM government as the employment minister but who is still running as an independent candidate for West Bay South, took aim at her CDP challenger on Monday over the party’s pension policy. In the face of some controversy over an amendment preventing overseas workers cashing out pensions and taking the contributions they made while working here as a lump sum when they leave, Rivers defended the policy and criticised John Jefferson Jr for putting ex-pat workers above locals.

Category: Local News