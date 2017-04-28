Rivers takes aim at CDP over pension policy
(CNS Elections): Tara Rivers, who has sat in Cabinet in the PPM government as the employment minister but who is still running as an independent candidate for West Bay South, took aim at her CDP challenger on Monday over the party’s pension policy. In the face of some controversy over an amendment preventing overseas workers cashing out pensions and taking the contributions they made while working here as a lump sum when they leave, Rivers defended the policy and criticised John Jefferson Jr for putting ex-pat workers above locals.
I am sorry, but in my opinion, Tara Rivers is not fit to serve the people of the Cayman Islands. Her last tenure consisted of an immediate jolly to South Africa leaving poor Winston like a deer in the headlights.
When she was needed she was not there and since she has been in charge of Education, there have been no significant improvements to warrant her continued interference, or lack thereof.
It is a massive indictment against Tara Rivers and Alden McLaughlin that the majority of Caymanians who can afford it send their children to private schools.
Don’t believe me, then get the statistics? Anyway, I have no doubt that this next election will be as fair as the last one.
Everyone, please vote your conscience, but don’t be surprised if we are riddled with the disease of the PPM again.
