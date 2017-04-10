I’m tired!
Sweet Pea writes: I am tired reading the news every day and reading yet again of another crime (or two or three) committed. I am tired of hearing sob stories of why society should put up with illegal behavior of others who are “just trying to make a living” (a.k.a. illegal beach vendors/illegal yard maintenance companies, etc).
I am tired of having to maneuver these roads every days, witnessing countless traffic offenses, hoping that some ass without a valid licence and insurance or who is DUI isn’t going to plow into my car today.
I am tired of crossing my fingers every day to hope that when I come home I do not find my house burglarized.
I am tired of seeing the litter and garbage everywhere you go on this island.
I am tired of having to listen to people’s “hard-knock-life” stories who don’t even know what a hardship is, but who instead have just their priorities screwed up.
I am tired of having to tolerate others’ ill-behaved children at movies/restaurants/beaches, etc, because their parents couldn’t be bothered to teach them any sense of common decency and respect for others.
I am tired of reading about our “educational system failures” when we all know that the majority of the failure isn’t at school but rather at home, where parents can’t be bothered to be decent parents.
I am tired of having to be politically correct, as people have been taught that someone telling them the truth and/or holding them responsible is offensive.
I had to work my ass off to get where I am. I am by no means rich, but I can hold my own and support my family. I wasn’t given any short cuts, nobody “bought” my education for me, I had to make many sacrifices along the way. I go to work every day, nobody is asking me if I like what I am doing or if things are fair for me. I pay my bills on time, I live within my means, I am civic minded, socially responsible and have respect for authorities, and I have taught the same to my children.
So when are people like me going to be looked after? When is anyone going to worry about us, rather than whether the criminals in Northward are being “rehabilitated”, or whether someone who decided today to set up a shop on Public Beach is going to be treated fairly?
There is no political motivation behind this Viewpoint. I am just an average person who is tired of doing the right thing and having to suffer the consequence of consistent shortcomings by our government, RCIPS and governor to shut down and deal with this illegal, inconsiderate, nasty, violent, lazy, ignorant and disrespectful behaviour, which has become rampant and seemingly commonly accepted in our society.
I am just tired starting out another week and having to read of another violent crime committed where innocent and hardworking people have been victimized.
Nice to know that I’m not alone.
We live a a blessed society with shitty systems that drag us down
I too am tired of a few things, but I still have so much to be thankful for.
I am thankful that I live in a neighborhood of caring friendly neighbours
I am thankful that even though I am older than most in my community all of the younger parents and their children always treat me with respect.
I am grateful that one of the young men on the neighborhood keeps my car clean for me, also if he does not see me in the mornings he will check in the evenings to see if I am alright.
I am grateful that even though the prices at the supermarket seem to go up weekly I can still afford to shop. I might have to stop buying the brand name in toiletries and washing items but I still eat well.
I am grateful that I can still take my morning walk without being afraid to do so.
I am grateful that I have no major bills like mortgages, car loans etc. I guess that is the result of being frugal all my life.
I don’t understand why someone, anyone cannot find something to be thankful for. It is probably much worse most any other place that you could find yourself.
I agree! but nothing is going to get better, if anything is going to get worse, a lot worse.
So close your tired little eyes and relax. This what you get on Cayman. Just tired’,
Privatize the prison! Let criminals learn the hard way that they will be forced to contribute to society through hard labor over long sentences.
If you are an expat, please go home. If you are local I totally agree with you. If you are a multi-generational son of the soil I agree with your assessment of the decline caused by evil foreigners even more.
hmmm – you should come to my neighborhood to see how many multi generational Caymanians have garbage all over their front lawn and can’t be bothered to pick it up or how many multi generational Caymanian Baby mamas are not able to keep track of their kids…………
If you are a idiot who likes to wallow in his cultural mire, you might be a cayman red-neck.
Sounds as if you should arrange to leave the island, ’cause ain’t nuthin’ gonna get any better any time soon.
that’s the spirit
You are that idiot in the room who doesent realize we all want you to leave to make cayman a better place, but you think because you have relatives that you can just continue to trash the place. Time to go back to Jamaica or whatever ancient war your great great great grabdfather deserted.
Children need to stop having children. That’s what needs to end urgently on island.
I’ve done FOI requests and the data given to me indicates that government has been publishing misleading information as it relates to teen pregnancy.
The socioeconomic impact might not hit us now…but future generations will certainly have to deal with the consequences of children having children.
Cayman needs to either have its abortion law amended and/or repealed, or government must provide mandatory sexual education for all secondary schools.
It has to begin with fathers having to be held financially responsible for the offspring they sire. Then they may chose use of condom instead.
I’m tired too. You are not alone.
I completely agree on all points and with anonymous 9:18. If I was going to write something on here this would be it. I thought it was just me that found people so inconsiderate and ignorant recently.
Great comment. The reason why this evil behaviour is proliferating around the world is because we continue electing governments whose moral compasses point due south.
These lunatics then hire police, judiciary and legal counsel who have no idea of morality unless not wearing a seatbelt is a crime worthy of hell fire.
I did some stupid stuff as a young person and got punished real hard. It was the best thing that could have happened to me.
Fortunately, there is a higher, righteous law by which we will all be judged.
There is no escape from truth. We all need to collectively shape up or this will only get worse.
Nice view point Sweet Pea, and damn right too.
lets just say, you’re not alone with those thoughts.
I must have written this but I don’t remember it. Well said and exactly on point.
