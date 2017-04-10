I’m tired!

Sweet Pea writes: I am tired reading the news every day and reading yet again of another crime (or two or three) committed. I am tired of hearing sob stories of why society should put up with illegal behavior of others who are “just trying to make a living” (a.k.a. illegal beach vendors/illegal yard maintenance companies, etc).

I am tired of having to maneuver these roads every days, witnessing countless traffic offenses, hoping that some ass without a valid licence and insurance or who is DUI isn’t going to plow into my car today.

I am tired of crossing my fingers every day to hope that when I come home I do not find my house burglarized.

I am tired of seeing the litter and garbage everywhere you go on this island.

I am tired of having to listen to people’s “hard-knock-life” stories who don’t even know what a hardship is, but who instead have just their priorities screwed up.

I am tired of having to tolerate others’ ill-behaved children at movies/restaurants/beaches, etc, because their parents couldn’t be bothered to teach them any sense of common decency and respect for others.

I am tired of reading about our “educational system failures” when we all know that the majority of the failure isn’t at school but rather at home, where parents can’t be bothered to be decent parents.

I am tired of having to be politically correct, as people have been taught that someone telling them the truth and/or holding them responsible is offensive.

I had to work my ass off to get where I am. I am by no means rich, but I can hold my own and support my family. I wasn’t given any short cuts, nobody “bought” my education for me, I had to make many sacrifices along the way. I go to work every day, nobody is asking me if I like what I am doing or if things are fair for me. I pay my bills on time, I live within my means, I am civic minded, socially responsible and have respect for authorities, and I have taught the same to my children.

So when are people like me going to be looked after? When is anyone going to worry about us, rather than whether the criminals in Northward are being “rehabilitated”, or whether someone who decided today to set up a shop on Public Beach is going to be treated fairly?

There is no political motivation behind this Viewpoint. I am just an average person who is tired of doing the right thing and having to suffer the consequence of consistent shortcomings by our government, RCIPS and governor to shut down and deal with this illegal, inconsiderate, nasty, violent, lazy, ignorant and disrespectful behaviour, which has become rampant and seemingly commonly accepted in our society.

I am just tired starting out another week and having to read of another violent crime committed where innocent and hardworking people have been victimized.

