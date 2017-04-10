Election queries to be heard behind closed doors

(CNS Elections): Chief Justice Anthony Smellie will hear challenges this week to candidates nominated last month who may not be qualified, but the hearings will be behind closed doors. Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell has raised questions about the eligibility of three candidates that he wants the courts to decide on. According to the court list, the hearings will be heard in the chambers of the country’s top judge starting Tuesday and continuing throughout the week, though the public is unlikely to be allowed in.

Read more and comment on the CNS Election Section

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics