Guard shot in cash van robbery

(CNS): Armed men attempted to rob a cash van outside Foster’s supermarket Saturday night and a security guard was shot in the arm and leg during the heist. The incident happened at the busy grocery store at around 7:10pm, when an undisclosed number of robbers tried to rob the armoured vehicle. Police said that two security guards were involved in the incident and one was wounded in his leg and arm when shots were fired. Both guards have been taken to George Town hospital and police are still at the scene.

No one has been arrested yet and police have not yet confirmed if any money was taken during the daring stick-up, which happened when there were many witnesses around. Dozens of people remained stranded at the scene as shoppers’ cars were caught up in the crime scene and the supermarket remained open to customers.

Anyone with information is asked to call GT Police Station on 949 4222 or Crime Stoppers on 800-8477 (TIPS)

