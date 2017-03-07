Weevils confirmed as culprits in porridge bug scare

(CNS) Updated: The Department of Environmental Health has finished its investigation into contaminated porridge at the hospital this weekend, which the department began after a patient found bugs in their breakfast Saturday, and found that they were weevils. They were, as suspected, confined to a single box of Cream of Wheat delivered by a local vendor and the DEH said there was no infestations in the hospital kitchen, which was given a clean bill of health. The porridge was well within its sell-by date and the health inspector noted that cereals often have insect eggs that can sometimes hatch.

The DEH issued a final report Monday evening to the medical officer of health at the hospital (posted below) detailing where the weevils were found and what precautions were being taken to prevent this type of bug making its way into patients’ porridge in the future.

The source of the weevils was traced to a delivery last week of the Cream of Wheat box, which had an expiry date of 20 December 2017. The investigation confirmed the presence of what appeared to be the larva of a weevil in two of 48 portions of the porridge.

“Inspection of the contaminated meal revealed that there were two of what appeared to be weevil larva,” the inspector stated. “Generally, most cereal contains insect eggs when harvested from the field and in rare situations, these eggs can hatch in sealed boxes or packages of cereal.”

He added, “There was no evidence of maggots in the sample or in any part of the kitchen at the hospital.”

