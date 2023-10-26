Hospital full as population keeps growing

Cayman Islands Hospital entrance

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town is full to bursting and has become the latest casualty of the unprecedented growth in Cayman’s population. As the headcount here continues its relentless rise, all of the country’s infrastructure is coming under strain, including the government hospital. Officials told CNS that they are doing all they can to manage the “increase in patient demand” for beds “in recent months”.

Following our inquiries, hospital management said that plans to address the growing demand were included in the 2023 strategic plan prepared in January of this year.

“Those plans include short- to medium-term strategies to increase capacity for the Medical and Surgical wards by 25%, expand Treatment Bays in the Accident and Emergency Department by 33%, and to relocate and convert the Ambulatory Care Unit to a ’23-hour ward’, thereby reducing the need for inpatient admission of surgical day cases,” they stated.

The plans have been proceeding throughout this year and administrative staff who previously worked at the main hospital have been relocated to Citrus Grove to make way for the bed expansion plans. The construction of the new Ambulatory Care Unit starts this month, and Phase 2 of the A&E expansion programme is due to start earlier next year, the hospital management team explained.

“The planning approval, procurement and coordination of these plans take time,” an official spokesperson told us. “In the interim, the HSA has created a discharge lounge that allows patients who are discharged from the hospital to have a comfortable waiting area while they await pickup, and rooms are prepared for the next admission.”

Teams are also working in partnership with other government agencies to ensure that hospital beds are reserved for patients who need them. In addition, among the provisions introduced to reduce pressure on the main hospital, the HSA has rolled out a courtesy transportation service to take patients home more quickly following discharge and home visits are being expanded.

“Our broader programme involves a focus on preventative and well-care efforts to reduce the incidences and need for hospitalisation. These measures will buy us time to pursue a broader infrastructure agenda that will enable the provision of bed spaces to meet the population growth needs,” the officials said.

The news about pressure on the hospital follows revelations that almost all government schools are now completely full. Stresses on the road network and a shortage of affordable housing are also a reflection of the growing population, largely a result of a significant surge in expatriate workers over the 18 months since the borders were fully reopened in the wake of the pandemic.

According to the latest figures from WORC, there are now more than 36,500 people on work permits here, and at the end of June the estimated resident population was around 84,000.

Premier Wayne Panton has said this growth is not by design, and that neither PACT nor any previous government that he was aware of was actually pursuing an increase in the population. He said it was a consequence of the economic rebound following the pandemic.

“This growth has been led by the recovery of some of the most labour-intensive industries, such as construction and tourism-related services and by the expansion of others,” he said, pointing to financial services, IT services, fintech and healthcare. “Let us not forget that during the pandemic, the government made a concerted effort to absorb displaced workers and boost inward economic activity through construction and local spending,” he said in parliament last month.