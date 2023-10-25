Gun possession lands local man seven years in jail
(CNS): Eddie Marlon Ebanks (42) was sentenced on Wednesday for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and received the mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in connection with a 9mm Luger pistol found in a drawer in his bedroom last summer. Police had executed a search warrant at Ebanks’ workplace and his home in Old Crewe Road, George Town, though it was not revealed in court on what grounds the police had secured that warrant.
The gun was recovered after Ebanks told the police where it was, stating that he had found it a few days previously.
Although WhatsApp messages were later found on Ebanks’ phone where he discussed firearms parts with a man in Florida, there was no evidence that he had imported any parts or weapons here. No evidence was presented to the court that the gun had been used in any crimes, but it was stated that the weapon had no serial number.
With no exceptional circumstances argued and no aggravating factors accepted by the court, Justice Marlene Carter handed down the mandatory minimum term of seven years, with time served to be deducted. Ebanks, who has no previous convictions for violence, has been on remand at HMP Northward since his arrest last July.
can’t fix fools. even after they dead they are still a dead fool
Hope everyone that is caught with a unlicensed firearm whether driving around with or illegally imported are giving the same treatment and not based on color, nationality and money.
Should people in possession of a gun not be asked where they got it? Failure to give a satisfactory answer to that should be a secondary offence.
Its about time these crimes were followed all the way to the top of the chain until everyone involved and responsible is in jail.
“he had found it a few days previously”
What you might want to do is suggest to your Parliamentarian that ‘not turning in a found gun’ counts as an aggravating factor, and that giving up the source for your gun is a mitigating factor, to encourage the outcome of finding out where they really come from. (People who do legitimately find a gun can avoid this problem by … turning it in promptly.)
Seven years.?
He’s going to be out in 3 years after we have fed and housed him. Why would he scared of being sent to prison..? Not a bad deal.
I’m always finding guns and holding on to them for a few days.
Wait up. My bad, I don’t do that because I’m not an idiot.