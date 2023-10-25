Gun possession lands local man seven years in jail

Law courts sign looking out over Heroes Square

(CNS): Eddie Marlon Ebanks (42) was sentenced on Wednesday for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and received the mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in connection with a 9mm Luger pistol found in a drawer in his bedroom last summer. Police had executed a search warrant at Ebanks’ workplace and his home in Old Crewe Road, George Town, though it was not revealed in court on what grounds the police had secured that warrant.

The gun was recovered after Ebanks told the police where it was, stating that he had found it a few days previously.

Although WhatsApp messages were later found on Ebanks’ phone where he discussed firearms parts with a man in Florida, there was no evidence that he had imported any parts or weapons here. No evidence was presented to the court that the gun had been used in any crimes, but it was stated that the weapon had no serial number.

With no exceptional circumstances argued and no aggravating factors accepted by the court, Justice Marlene Carter handed down the mandatory minimum term of seven years, with time served to be deducted. Ebanks, who has no previous convictions for violence, has been on remand at HMP Northward since his arrest last July.